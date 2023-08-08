Who are the 2024 presidential election candidates? Meet the Republicans and Democrats campaigning
Three Democratic candidates and 11 Republican candidates have announced their camapaign for president
Who is Ron DeSantis?
Nearly five months ahead of the Iowa caucuses, 14 candidates have hit the campaign trail hoping to convince voters, and their respective parties, why they are the best option.
So far, just three Democrats have announced their campaign for the White House: incumbent President Joe Biden, self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F Kennedy Jr.
As of now, President Biden is assumed to be the Democrats’ choice for representing the party.
What’s more unclear is who will receive the GOP nomination as the pool of candidates grows.
Leading the GOP polls is ex-president Donald Trump who has continued to receive support from voters despite facing three criminal indictments this year.
Other Republican candidates include Florida governor Ron DeSantis, ex-vice president Mike Pence, ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, ex-Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Miami mayor Francis Suarez, and ex-congressman Will Hurd.
Republicans who qualify will go head-to-head in the first RNC debate on 23 August.
Who is running for president in 2024?
Andrew Feinberg and Ariana Baio report:
As the campaigns takes shape, here are the names you need to know
2024 presidential candidates hit the road
Follow this blog live for continuous coverage as 2024 presidential candidates hit the road
