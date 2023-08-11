Trump and Biden tied in hypothetical 2024 rematch, poll finds
Republican challenger and Democratic incumbent tied in hypothetical 2024 rematch at 43 per cent each
The 2024 election looks set to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.
Despite his mounting legal problems, Mr Trump is by far the most popular candidate in the Republican field.
Only Florida governor Ron DeSantis has reached double digits but he remains miles behind Mr Trump.
Author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr are challenging Mr Biden for the Democratic nomination but they are not considered real threats to the president.
Mr Trump was indicted for the third time on 1 August for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. As Democrats coalesce behind Mr Biden, Mr Trump’s mounting legal woes appear to only strengthen his support with his base.
The Republican primary is scheduled to begin with the Iowa caucuses on 15 January and the New Hampshire primary on 23 January. The primary season may go all the way into June, but who the nominee is expected to become clear well before that point.
Joe Biden’s approval rating reaches 40.5 per cent
Joe Biden’s approval rating reached 40.5 per cent on FiveThirtyEight’s polling average as of 9 August.
Meanwhile, 55.1 per cent disapprove of the president.
The last time more Americans approved than disapproved of Mr Biden was in August 2021.
Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr gets 15.2% in Dem primary polling average
President Joe Biden faces no real threats on his path to the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024.
Author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr have joined the race but are not seen as effective challengers.
Ms Williamson doesn’t have sufficient support to appear in FiveThirtyEight’s average of national primary polls, while Mr Kennedy receives 15.2 per cent.
Mr Biden was at 64.3 per cent as of 8 August.
‘Christie is doing a great job of reaching Republicans who think that Trump did crimes'
A national poll by Fairleigh Dickinson University shows Mr Trump still “well in the lead” in the GOP primary.
Professor of Government and Politics at FDU and poll director Dan Cassino told NorthJersey.com that “Trump is still well in the lead. But that doesn’t mean that his legal problems aren’t hurting him”.
Mr Trump received 58 per cent in the poll while Mr DeSantis received 15 per cent and Mr Christie and Mr Pence received five per cent.
Prof Cassino said Mr Trump is “sucking all of the air out of the room”.
He added that “criticisms of Trump have gotten Christie and Pence a lifeline, but so far, it’s not enough”.
Forty-eight per cent of Trump supporters said they would consider backing someone else.
While only 17 per cent of GOP primary voters think the indictments against Mr Trump, within that group, Mr Christie is in the lead with 25 per cent. Mr DeSantis received 19 per cent with his cohort and Mr Pence 16 per cent.
But 10 per cent said that they would support Mr Trump even if they agreed that the charges against him are correct.
“Christie is doing a great job of reaching Republicans who think that Trump did crimes,” Prof Cassino added. “The problem is that there just aren’t enough yet of them to win a Republican primary.”
Majority of Americans have unfavourable view of Donald Trump
According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, 39.6 per cent of Americans had a favourable view of former President Donald Trump, while 56.1 per cent had an unfavourable view as of 9 August.
Mr Trump is the overwhelming favourite to win the GOP presidential nomination, with 52.4 per cent support with the Republican primary electorate as of 8 August.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in second place with 15.6 per cent.
‘I wonder if there is any other political figure in America who could generate this level of loyalty'
An NHJournal/co-efficient poll has revealed that 62 per cent of New Hampshire GOP primary voters would vote to make Mr Trump president even if he’s convicted of a felony, with 57 per cent saying that they would support him even if he’s “serving time in prison” by the time Election Day 2024 rolls around.
Co-efficient CEO Ryan Munce told the NHJournal that “As a pollster, I wonder if there is any other political figure in America who could generate this level of loyalty”.
“It will be difficult for any Republican to peel away these voters,” he added.
57% of New Hampshire GOP voters would back Trump even if he’s in prison
Majority of Republicans want Trump to be nominee
As of Tuesday, Donald Trump was in the lead in the Republican field with 52.4 per cent of the vote, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.
- Trump: 52.4%
- DeSantis: 15.6%
- Ramaswamy: 7.2%
- Pence: 5.2%
- Haley: 4.1%
- Scott: 3.4%
- Christie: 2.1%
- Hutchinson: 0.9%
- Burgum: 0.3%
- Hurd: 0.1%
- Suarez: 0.1%
‘There remain opportunities for primary challengers to go on the offensive'
Only 25 per cent of Republican primary voters in New Hampshire said in an NHJournal/co-efficient poll that they believed Mr Trump committed any crimes in connection to the insurrection on January 6, 2021.
The remaining 75 per cent either say say he’s innocent – 35 per cent – while some said they were unsure if he’s guilty but that he’s only being prosecuted because he’s Donald Trump”.
GOP strategist Jim Merrill told the NHJournal that “To paraphrase Donald Trump, he could stand in the middle of Elm Street and shoot someone and not lose any voters”.
“Impressive loyalty, and yet, he still has under 50 per cent primary support. There remain opportunities for primary challengers to go on the offensive, draw contrasts more forcefully, and get creative,” he added. “But they’re climbing an awfully steep hill to make it happen, and the clock is ticking.”
