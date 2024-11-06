Election 2024 live results: Trump wins North Carolina — first battleground victory against Harris
America anxiously awaits results of 2024 presidential election as Trump secures key state
The chances of Kamala Harris securing the White House have narrowed significantly as Donald Trump has won North Carolina, the first of seven crucial battleground states.
The vice president’s best chance is now in the “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Counting also continues in Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, offering other paths to 270 Electoral College votes. Polls remain open in Alaska.
The economy and the state of US democracy are among the top issues cited by voters in NBC News’s exit poll, according to the preliminary results.
Thirty-five percent said democracy was their top issue while slightly fewer, 31 percent, said the economy. Abortion was the top issue for 14 percent of voters while 11 percent said immigration. Four percent said foreign policy was most important to them.
Meanwhile, Trump dismissed critics who expressed concerns that he would not concede an election loss as “crazy” as he cast his vote in Florida.
The former president told reporters as he voted with his wife Melania Trump: “If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election, I’d be the first one to acknowledge it.”
Republicans take Senate
The Associated Press has officially called the US Senate for the Republican Party.
Alabama voters elect two Black candidates after SCOTUS forced redraw of congressional map
Alabama voters have elected two Black Democratic candidates to the House of Representatives after a landmark Supreme Court decision forced the state’s Republican-dominated state legislature to rewrite a congressional map that violated the Voting Rights Act for discriminating against Black voters.
Congresswoman Terri Sewell has won re-election in the state’s 7th congressional district, and Shomari Figures has been elected to represent a newly redrawn 2nd district.
For years, the state’s congressional map packed most of the state’s Black residents — who make up more than a quarter of the state’s population — into just one out of seven House districts.
Federal courts struck down the state’s map, and the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2023 upheld Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and agreed that Alabama’s map illegally diluted the voting power of Black residents in the state.
Harris wins Hawaii
The Associated Press has called the state of Hawaii for Kamala Harris.
12am ET — Polls close in Hawaii
It is now midnight on the East Coast and polls have now closed in Hawaii.
Watch: Trump has ‘insurmountable lead’ in Georgia, says GA Sec of State Raffensperge
Harris wins Virginia
The Associated Press has called the state of Virginia for Kamala Harris.
Harris watch party mood shifts to 'doom-an-gloom’
The mood took a turn towards doom-and-gloom at Kamala Harris’s election night watch party at Howard University shortly before midnight, as CNN’s talking heads on the screen indicated that Pennsylvania was slipping further out of reach while outlining Harris campaign concerns in other Blue Wall states: Michigan and Wisconsin.
It’s already a night of significantly lowered expectations for Democrats, and some have begun to trickle out of the event. The majority of the crowd is still here; the music's still playing. But the dancing is over, at least for now.
In pictures: Elation for Trump fans as mood sinks for Harris supporters
With Elon Musk, Donald Trump has met his match as an agent of chaos
It’s hard to find a political operator as chaotic as Donald Trump. But in Elon Musk, he might just have met his match.
As his private jet landed in Palm Beach, Florida to spend election night at Trump’s private resort on Tuesday evening, the Tesla and SpaceX boss – who also owns the social network X – couldn’t have known whether he has backed a winner or a loser.
But he can at least rest assured that he has made the 2024 election stranger, more confusing, and more clogged with false information.
Io Dodds reports from San Francisco.
