Iowa caucus results – live: Trump takes historic win, DeSantis beats Haley and Ramaswamy quits 2024 race
Florida governor secures second place while biotech entrepreneur drops out and endorses winner after securing less than eight per cent of the vote
Donald Trump addresses supporters after landslide Iowa caucus win
Donald Trump soared to victory in the 2024 Iowa caucuses on Monday night, with a projected 51 per cent of the Republican vote.
The Associated Press and news networks called the race shortly after 8.30pm local time, while many counties were still in the midst of caucus meetings.
The former president won in 98 of 99 counties, with Nikki Haley beating him by just one vote to claim a victory in Johnson County.
Despite her win there, Ms Haley lost out to Ron DeSantis for second place, with both vowing to continue on to the New Hampshire primary.
Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the race and endorsed Mr Trump after securing less than eight per cent of the vote.
Life-threatening cold weather conditions appear to have impacted voter turnout as sub-zero temperatures and an extreme wind chill left most of the state in blizzard-like conditions.
In final Iowa polling, Mr Trump held a substantial lead over the other candidates, which is precisely how matters played out on Monday.
President Joe Biden responded to Mr Trump’s landslide win in the Iowa caucuses, by warning American voters: “It’s going to be you and me vs extreme MAGA Republicans”.
Haley says she will only participate in debates if it’s against Trump or Biden
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley says she will only attend another debate if it’s against Donald Trump or President Joe Biden after coming in third place in the Iowa caucuses.
“We’ve had five great debates in this campaign. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them,” Ms Haley said in a statement on Tuesday. “He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it.”
The former South Carolina governor’s statement arrives after she garnered the third most support at the Iowa caucuses, trailing behind Mr Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
Still, following the caucuses, Ms Haley said, “I can safely say tonight Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race.”
Last week, Ms Haley went head-to-head in a debate with Mr DeSantis. Their ratings on CNN were trounced by Mr Trump’s appearance at the same time on a Fox News town hall.
Continue reading...
Nikki Haley says she will participate in a debate if it’s against Trump or Biden
‘We’ve had five great debates in this campaign. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them,’ Ms Haley said about the GOP frontrunner
Ramaswamy drops out
Vivek Ramaswamy is ending his presidential campaign after finishing fourth in the Iowa Caucuses.
The 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author endorsed Donald Trump after the former president’s overwhelming victory in the first contest in the Republican presidential primary.
“We did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight ... as of this moment we are going to suspend this presidential campaign,” he told his supporters in the Hawkeye State on Monday night.
“There’s no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country,” he added.
Vivek Ramaswamy suspends campaign after coming fourth in Iowa
Biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author endorses Donald Trump after former president’s overwhelming win in first GOP primary contest
Analysis: Trump’s election lies are thriving. His GOP rivals aren’t challenging them
Donald Trump’s supporters continue to adopt his bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, with nearly 70 per cent of his Iowa caucus voters falsely believing President Joe Biden was illegitimately elected.
Asked whether they believed President Biden was legitimately elected to the presidency in 2020, more than two-thirds of Iowa caucus goers said no, according to entrance polls from last night’s caucuses.
That includes 69 per cent of Iowa caucus goers who supported Mr Trump. Only 11 per cent of his supporters in Iowa believe the president was legitimately elected.
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump’s election lies are thriving. His GOP rivals aren’t challenging them
Nearly 70 per cent of Trump’s backers in Iowa caucuses falsely believe Biden was illegitimately elected
Trump gets ‘best case scenario’ in Iowa
Donald Trump ended up with what could be described as a “best-case scenario” after he won the Iowa caucuses by a historic margin.
Mr Trump achieved blowout in the first-in-the-nation contest, with the fight for second being won by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday night.
Ms Haley had the momentum going into the caucuses, but her progress was stunted by Mr DeSantis, Matt Fuller of The Daily Beast noted before all the votes had been counted. Ms Haley’s performance still did not allow Mr DeSantis to hit the ground running going into the New Hampshire primary on 23 January.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Trump gets ‘best case scenario’ in Iowa as GOP field struggles to keep up
‘The convertibility of voters like that to anything other than the Trump view of the world is impossible,’ MSNBC host says
Haley’s surge chilled by third place in frozen Iowa caucus
The former governor of South Carolina charged into Iowa as 2024 kicked off with the hopes of knocking off Ron DeSantis and snatching a second-place finish, buoyed by a late-game polling surge.
Instead, she ended the night in a close third — all the while declaring that, despite Mr DeSantis pulling off his own sort-of victory, that it was now a “two-person race”.
She now heads to New Hampshire, boosted by her rising poll numbers but with her momentum blunted, at least to some degree, by the lack of a result here tonight.
Ms Haley concluded her battle for the state with remarks at a Marriott in Des Moines that doubled as two caucus precincts; she lost both of them, with Ron DeSantis pulling off a near-upset of his own in one. But in her remarks closing down her campaign’s caucus-night watch party, the former ambassador and governor projected the image of a candidate on the upswing, headed to friendly territory with the wind at her back.
It remains wholly unclear if any of that is true, as John Bowden reports from Clive, Iowa.
Nikki Haley’s surge chilled by third place in frozen Iowa caucus
Ascendant Trump-alternative sees momentum blunted as former president wins blowout victory in Iowa
Iowa caucus-goers go full MAGA
Iowa caucus-goers are going full MAGA, with many expressing beliefs in debunked conspiracy theories as former President Donald Trump is projected to win the first-in-the-nation contest.
In a CNN entrance poll, 68 per cent of those who arrived early to caucus sites said they didn’t believe that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Among Trump voters, that number rose to 88 per cent, CBS noted.
Iowa caucus-goers go full MAGA as Trump projected to win in landslide
Sixty-eight per cent of those who arrived early to caucus sites said they didn’t believe that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Former Democrat reveals he registered Republican to vote against Trump in Iowa
A former Democrat has revealed that he registered as a Republican in a "strategic maneuver" to vote against Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses. Alan Koslow spoke to The Independent in Des Moines, Iowa, and said that he had placed his vote for former UN Amabassador Nikki Haley. "I want to give her a bump coming out of Iowa" Mr Koslow told reporter John Bowden. "To give her a chance to unseat Donald Trump as the presumptive nominee" Mr Koslow continued. Follow live Iowa Caucus coverage on The Independent.
Biden records massive fundraising haul
President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee as well as their joint fundraising committees for the 2024 campaign took in more than $97m in the last three months of last year.
The campaign revealed the figures on Monday, showing that Mr Biden is ahead of where the Obama campaign was at a similar juncture, but behind then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, Politico notes.
During the last quarter of 2019, Mr Trump and the Republican National Committee had gathered more than $154m. In 2011, as then-President Barack Obama was running for re-election, his campaign and the DNC brought $68m during the last quarter.
In the third quarter of last year, Mr Biden and committees connected to his re-election effort gathered $71m. The Biden campaign noted on Monday that it has $117m in cash on hand.
Continue reading...
Biden campaign announces massive fundraising haul
Biden campaign ahead of Obama 2012 but behind Trump 2020 campaign in final quarter fundraising year before re-election vote
American democracy in better shape than Britain’s, says Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage said he believes that American democracy is in better shape than Britain’s, even as polls show many Americans expect violence to follow the 2024 election, in a possible repeat of the January 6, 2021 insurrection after the 2020 election.
Appearing on the British right-leaning TV news channel GB News from Iowa, the Brexit campaigner said the Trump team are “pretty bullish. They really are. If the polls are right ... he’s going to win this caucus this evening by quite a big margin”.
“To be here and to see the enthusiasm for the democratic process in America – it’s such a contrast to our country. It really is remarkable that all these people will turn out at seven o’clock tonight to vote and some will vote for Trump or some a vote for Haley or Ramaswamy. But it really is an exciting thing to be part of,” he added.
Another side to the enthusiasm Mr Farage, 59, is speaking about is that the strong feelings in US politics at times turn into real-world violence, as seen three years ago during the Capitol riot.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Nigel Farage says American democracy in better shape than Britain’s
Brexit leader says Trump is ‘going to win this caucus this evening by quite a big margin’
‘Holy war’: How Iowa evangelicals rallied around Trump
Donald Trump’s closing message in Iowa before the first votes of the 2024 presidential election was a familiar one. He’s convinced his supporters that his legal problems are their own, and that he’s the only one who can stop them, while stringing along a fake narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from them.
As he targets a key Republican voting bloc of evangelical Christians, the former president is leaning into a fantasy among supporters and social media influencers depicting him as something of a messianic figure, who was sent by God as a “shepherd to mankind” who ends his week in the Oval Office “by attending church on Sunday,” according to one video shared by his campaign.
Mr Trump never joined a church during his presidency, nor was he seen attending services more than a handful of times. Nevertheless, he shared the video, from a group of meme creators who have worked closely with the former president’s campaign, hours before votes were cast in Iowa.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies