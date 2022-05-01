Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger said Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene is among the fellow House members he’d like to question as part of the House January 6 Select Committee’s probe into the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.

Speaking on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Mr Kinzinger — one of just two Republicans on the nine-member panel — told anchor Margaret Brennan he “would love to ask her a few questions” regarding text messages in which she reportedly told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about GOP House members who believed then-president Donald Trump should declare martial law to prevent Joe Biden’s 20 January inauguration.

“We know some things. I won't confirm or deny the text messages, of course,” he said.

Ms Greene, a first-term member of Congress who is widely known to be a conspiracy theorist and promoter of QAnon — the conspiracy theory which holds that a secret cabal of satan-worshipping paedophiles control the US government — recently declared that she was a “victim” of the 6 January 2021 attack, which was carried out by a mob of Mr Trump’s supporters who wanted to prevent Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Referring to her recent remark, Mr Kinzinger said: “For Marjorie Taylor Greene to say she's a victim, it's amazing” and noted that “folks like her attack everybody for being a victim”.

“When Marjorie Taylor Greene is confronted, she's all the sudden a victim and a poor, helpless congresswoman that's just trying to do her job — it’s insane" he said, adding that “history is not going to judge her or people like her that are buying the Big Lie well”.

Mr Kinzinger also told Ms Brennan he hoped former vice president Mike Pence — a target of the mob for his refusal to unilaterally reject electoral votes from swing states won by Mr Biden — would “voluntarily” give evidence before the panel, and said committee members would make decisions on whether to subpoena Mr Pence or fellow House members in the next few weeks as the panel prepares for public hearings beginning next month.

“I think everybody needs to come and talk to us. We've requested information from various members. In terms of whether we move forward with a subpoena is going to be both a strategic tactical decision and a question of whether or not we can do that and get the information in time,” he said.