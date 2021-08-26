Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said the “endless war” in Afghanistan was reignited after twin explosions in Kabul killed multiple civilians and US servicemembers in Kabul.

Mr Kinzinger, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, said he had questions for officials like Republican Senator Rand Paul, who have criticized the military efforts there.

“Congratulations, the endless war just got fired up again,” Mr Kinzinger said on MSNBC on Thursday.

“Because if Isis and al-Qaeda’s job was to simply get us out of Afghanistan and then we can all live in our respective corners peacefully, you know there would not have been a suicide attack a couple days prior to the US leaving,” he said.

Mr Kinzinger said that as a result, the decision the United States makes will determine the future of terrorism in the world.

Rep Kinzinger is one of many Republicans speaking out after the explosion in Kabul.

The Associated Press reported that two US officials say 11 US Marines and a Navy medic were killed in the attacks.

Nebraska senator Ben Sasse released a statement reading in part: “This is the nightmare we feared – and it’s why for weeks, military, intelligence, and congressional leaders from both parties have begged the President to stand up to the Taliban and push out the airport perimeter.

“Mr President, there is a clear choice before you now: Either rip up the August 31 deadline and defend evacuation routes – by expanding the perimeter around the Kabul airport or by retaking Bagram – or leave our people behind in your retreat.

“We simply cannot strand Americans behind enemy lines in the new capital city of global jihad.”

He added: “You are the Commander-in-Chief, sir; reverse course and fight for our people.”

Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted: “I am devastated to hear several of our servicemembers lost their lives today. We owe a debt of gratitude to them for their sacrifice & pray for comfort for their families. Terrorism is a grave & evil threat, & we must do everything in our power to hold our enemies accountable.”

US officials confirmed the deaths of multiple US service members on Thursday afternoon.