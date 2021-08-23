White House press secretary Jen Psaki has refuted characterisations that the administration has “stranded” Americans in Afghanistan during ongoing evacuations from Kabul amid US withdrawal.

“It’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not,” she told reporters at the White House on Monday. “We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home.”

US agencies have connected with Americans in Afghanistan through multiple channels, Ms Psaki and security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who has repeatedly goaded White House officials with out-of-context remarks, asked: “‘There are no Americans stranded’ is the White House’s official position on what’s happening in Afghanistan right now?”

“I’m just calling you out for saying we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan when we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home,” she replied. “We are going to bring them home, and I think that’s important for the American people to hear and understand.”

The US has evacuated more than 37,000 people from Afghanistan since 14 August and relocated more than 43,000 people since the end of July, according to the White House.

More follows ...