Independent
Voices
Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude rocks Alaska early on Thanksgiving morning

No deaths were immediately reported

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 27 November 2025 20:07 GMT
Downtown Anchorage, Alaska. The earthquake struck about 37 miles outside Anchorage on Thursday morning
Downtown Anchorage, Alaska. The earthquake struck about 37 miles outside Anchorage on Thursday morning (REUTERS)

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Alaska early Thanksgiving morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck just after 8 a.m. local time in Susitna, about 37 miles northwest of Anchorage. There were no immediate reports of significant damage or deaths, according to ABC News.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami is not expected following the quake.

The USGS has reported a 28 percent chance of “one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 5” within the next week. Smaller aftershocks are more likely, though. There’s a 97 percent chance of magnitude 3 or above aftershocks, according to the agency.

Alaska sees more earthquakes than any other U.S. region, and is one of the most seismically active areas in the world, according to the Alaska Seismic Hazards Safety Commission. The second-largest earthquake in recorded history hit Alaska in 1964, with a magnitude of 9.2.

Thursday’s earthquake marked the largest in the south-central Alaska region since 2021, when a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Chickaloon, a village northeast of Anchorage, according to local outlet KTUU.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

