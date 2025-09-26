Alex Jones raises eyebrows by growing ‘Hitler mustache’ - then says it makes him more attractive to women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claims he has grown a “Hitler mustache” as a “social experiment.”

Jones, who is known for spreading false and baseless claims online, appeared on a Thursday Infowars broadcast sporting a mustache similar to that of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. The 51-year-old says the mustache is a “social experiment to show how people look on the surface of things, instead of what the actual policies are.”

Jones went on to recount the reaction’s he received to his new look at the gas station and grocery store.

"Being a white guy that has German features, classical German features, and with a Hitler mustache, and it was very interesting," he remarked. "I could tell you it had a wild effect on women.”

Jones said that, while he does not support Hitler, he also doesn’t believe the former Nazi leader was the “worst totalitarian in history.”

Jones said the reaction to his bizarre now look has been “very interesting” ( Alex Jones )

"I may keep this for six months, actually, because I'm already the devil, I'm already satan, I'm already, all these things I never did,” Jones said. “And also, I've never supported Hitler, and I oppose all forms of totalitarian systems. I don't think Hitler is the worst totalitarian in history, but he's right up there in the top three or four."

Jones also shared a picture of himself wearing the mustache on X, captioning it: “I am officially joining the Democratic Party as of today. In celebration of their wonderful work I have now adopted a hairstyle that matches their policies.”

Some X users were quick to respond to Jones’s new look.

“I could write an essay in response to this but instead I’ll just say: idiot,” one user wrote.

“Weird guy, real weird,” another said.

Jones has spread false information on his Infowars show and has even been de-platformed by major sites like YouTube for doing so. He was recently hit with a $1.4 billion judgment for making false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting that killed 20 children and six staff members. Jones falsely claimed the shooting was a hoax and staged by crisis actors.

Jones asked the Supreme Court to hear his appeal in the case earlier this month. He’s also appealing a $49 million judgment against him in a similar lawsuit, filed by the two parents of another child killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.