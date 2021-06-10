AP News Digest 3:20 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

G7-BIDEN — President Joe Biden will unveil his plans to donate 500 million vaccine doses to the world in the next year, on top of the 80 million he has already pledged by the end of the month. And U.S. officials say he will also include a direct ask to fellow G-7 leaders to do the same. By Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after 1 p.m. speech. Also see G7-BACK-IN-THE-ROOM below.

BIDEN-JOHNSON — Their nations may have a famed “special relationship,” but Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet for the first time against a backdrop of differences both political and personal. By Jonathan Lemire, Aamer Madhani and Jill Lawless. SENT: 970 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after 10 a.m. meeting.

BIDEN-THE CLUB — Angela, Boris, Emmanuel, Justin, Mario, Yoshihide and a relative newcomer: Joe. They’re the board of global democracy’s most exclusive club, and they’re meeting this week after four years of U.S. disruption and a two-year coronavirus interruption. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

DEMOCRATS-SALES PITCH — Democrats have a sales job of their own this summer. The virus rescue package that passed without a single Republican vote may be the best opportunity for Democrats to argue their work in Washington had a positive, tangible effect on communities across the country during a time of historic crisis. By Steven Sloan. SENT: 990 words, photos.

PILGRIM-EXCAVATION — Archaeologists are giving a grassy hilltop overlooking iconic Plymouth Rock one last look before a historical park is built to commemorate the Pilgrims and the Indigenous people who once called it home. By William J. Kole. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BIRD-MIGRATION-SPACE-STATION — A new antenna on the International Space Station and receptors on the Argos satellite — combined with the shrinking size of tracking chips and batteries — are allowing scientists to remotely monitor small animal and songbird movements in much greater detail than ever before. By Science Writer Christina Larson. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

AMAZON-INTERNET-SHARING — Own an Echo? Amazon may be helping itself to your bandwidth. SENT: 1,030 words, photo.

PEOPLE-PRINCE-HARRY — Prince Harry spreads news about Invictus Games in Germany. SENT: 180 words, photo.

ABORTION-NORTH-CAROLINA — North Carolina Senate considers banning Down syndrome abortions. SENT: 250 words.

AUSTRALIA-WILD WEATHER — Wild wind and flooding rain lash southeast Australian state. SENT: 320 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VISITING-EUROPE — Europe is opening up to Americans and other visitors after more than a year of COVID-induced restrictions, in hope of luring back tourists — and their dollars — to the continent’s trattorias, vistas and cultural treasures. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA — California’s workplace regulators have withdrawn a controversial pending mask regulation while they consider a rule that more closely aligns with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promise that the state will fully reopen from the pandemic on Tuesday. SENT: 900 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRAL-QUESTIONS-SIDE-EFFECTS — Temporary side effects after COVID-19 vaccines are normal and a sign your immune system is revving up. By Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 430 words, graphic.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

BIDEN-ISRAEL-ARAB ACCORDS — The Biden administration is laying groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel and working to strengthen existing deals after last month’s devastating war in the Gaza Strip interrupted those diplomatic efforts. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE — Biden is pursuing an all-of-the above approach pushing his big infrastructure package through Congress — dialing up lawmakers from both parties in search of a bipartisan deal while imploring Democrats to be ready to go it alone if necessary. SENT: 970 words, photos.

NATIONAL

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ASIAN AMERICAN STUDIES — Prominent attacks on Asian Americans during the pandemic, along with the Atlanta massage business shooting that left six Asian women dead, have spurred expanded conversations about Asian American identity and history. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

PORTLAND-GANG-VIOLENCE — A sharp increase in gang activity is helping to fuel a surge in gun violence in Oregon’s most populous city. SENT: 1,100 words, photo.

MICHAEL-AVENATTI-NIKE — Michael Avenatti should spend no more than six months behind bars after a jury concluded he tried to extort $25 million from sportswear giant Nike, his lawyers told a judge, saying the once high-flying California attorney faces constant ridicule after his “cataclysmic fall.” SENT: 420 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

G7-BACK-IN-THE-ROOM — When leaders of some of the world’s richest nations meet Friday at the English seaside for a three-day Group of Seven summit, much of the choreography will be familiar. But the world has changed dramatically. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

IRAN-ELECTIONS-ECONOMY — Iran’s ailing economy is the major concern for those living in the Islamic Republic ahead of the country’s presidential election. SENT: 960 words, photos.

MYANMAR-SUU-KYI — The Anti-Corruption Commission in military-ruled Myanmar has found that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted bribes and misused her authority to gain advantageous terms in real estate deals, government-controlled media reports. SENT: 560 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-ETHIOPIA-FAMINE — A high-level U.N.-led committee that focuses on rapid responses to humanitarian crises estimates that some 350,000 people in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are facing famine conditions, a U.N. official says. SENT: 470 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares are higher after Wall Street logged modest losses, as investors await key U.S. inflation data. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 540 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

CHINA-SPACE-STATION — The rocket that will send three crew members to start living on China’s new orbiting space station has been moved onto the launch pad ahead of its planned blastoff next week. SENT: 390 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-CMT AWARDS — Carrie Underwood has another reason to rejoice — she extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards, thanks to her song “Hallelujah.” By Music Writer Mesfin Fekadu. SENT: 630 words, photos. With MUSIC-CMT AWARDS-LIST.

FILM-TRIBECA — The 20th Tribeca Festival is aiming to not just rebuild itself after its 2020 edition was largely scuttled by the pandemic, but to help revitalize its hometown. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 940 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

