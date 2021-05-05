AP News Digest 3:20 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

MYANMAR-THE-LOST-BOYS — Myanmar’s security forces are arresting and forcibly disappearing thousands of people, especially boys and young men, in a sweeping bid to break the back of a three-month uprising against a military takeover. An Associated Press analysis of more than 3,500 arrests since February shows the families of most of those taken do not know where they are. By Victoria Milko and Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 2,410 words, photos. An abridged version of 980 words is also available.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIA-MODI — India’s hospitals were packed with coronavirus patients, relatives of the sick scrambled to find supplies of oxygen, and crematoriums were running near full capacity to handle the dead. Yet despite those clear signs of an overwhelming health crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed ahead with a densely packed campaign rally. By Krutika Pathi, Sheikh Saaliq and Ravi Nessman. SENT: 1,280 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA — Indian government faces lockdown calls, contempt charges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IRAQ — Iraq’s vaccine roll-out had been faltering for weeks. Apathy, fear and rumors kept many from getting vaccinated despite a serious surge in coronavirus infections and calls by the government for people to register for shots. It took a populist Shiite cleric’s public endorsement of vaccinations — and images of him getting the shot last week — to turn things around. By Abdulrahman Zeyad. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US — After more than a year of fretting over her 13-year son with a rare liver disease, Heather Ousley broke into tears when she learned that he and millions of other youngsters could soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. “This day is the best day in the history of days!!! I love this day!!!” she texted, joining other parents and educators in welcoming the news that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s vaccine by next week for children ages 12 to 15. By Heather Hollingsworth and Todd Richmond. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

FACEBOOK-TRUMP-DECISION — Since the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump’s social media accounts have been silent — muzzled for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones. On Wednesday, his fate on Facebook, the biggest social platform around, will be decided. By Technology Writer Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 740 words, photos, video.

MEXICO-METRO-COLLAPSE — Anger and frustration boiled over among families of the victims of Mexico City’s subway collapse as they prepared to bury the 24 people who died. By Fabiola Sánchez. SENT: 680 words, photos, videos.

UNITED STATES-UKRAINE-RUSSIA — When Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Ukraine this week he’ll be carrying a tough anti-graft message and strong U.S. backing for the country’s response to Russian aggression. He’ll also be bringing along Russia hawk Victoria Nuland, who is reviled by the Kremlin. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 670 words, photo.

SAN-FRANCISCO-ASIAN-AMERICANS-ATTACKED — Two Asian American women stabbed in San Francisco attack. SENT: 240 words.

JILL-BIDEN-WEST-VISIT — Jill Biden to visit Utah school as U.S. moves toward reopening. SENT: 410 words, photos.

NEW-ZEALAND-ARDERN-WEDDING — New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry over the summer. SENT: 330 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN — President Joe Biden has set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of American adults by July 4th. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BORDER-VACCINES — A Native American tribe in northern Montana is giving unused COVID-19 vaccines to its First Nations relatives and others from neighboring communities in Canada. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WTO-VACCINES — Ambassadors from World Trade Organization countries plan to discuss trade rules protecting the technological know-how behind COVID-19 vaccines amid growing pressure on rich nations to relax them as a way to help developing countries fight the pandemic. SENT: 390 words.

CONGRESS-DIVIDED REPUBLICANS — Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney have differing views on which direction the Republican Party should take after the Trump presidency. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

VOTING BILLS — Republican lawmakers around the country are pressing ahead with efforts to tighten voting laws, despite growing warnings from business leaders that the measures could harm democracy and the economic climate. SENT: 970 words, photos.

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Israel’s president signals he would move quickly to task a new candidate with forming a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so ahead of a midnight deadline. SENT: 480 words, photo.

INDIGENOUS-MISSING-AND-MURDERED — From the U.S. Capitol to Indigenous communities across the American Southwest, top government officials, family members and advocates are gathering as part of a call to action to address the ongoing problem of violence against Indigenous women and children. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CAPSIZED-BOAT-SMUGGLED-IMMIGRANTS — A Navy sailor says he never thought twice about diving into treacherous waters off the San Diego coast after a boat overloaded with migrants capsized over the weekend. SENT: 700 words, photo.

GIULIANI-INVESTIGATION — Federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the review of materials seized from Rudy Giuliani during searches last week on his home and office. SENT: 570 words, photo.

IDAHO-LAWMAKER-RAPE-COMPLAINT — From nearly the moment a 19-year-old intern’s report that she was raped by an Idaho lawmaker became public, she faced harassment from right-wing groups and even other lawmakers. SENT: 1,470 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed in light trading while China and Japan were closed for holidays. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CICADA-INVASION — Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge from 15 U.S. states. Scientists say Brood X is one of the biggest for these bugs that come out only once every 17 years. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

SPACE-ANNIVERSARY — Sixty years after Alan Shepard became the first American in space, everyday people are on the verge of following in his cosmic footsteps. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 910 words, photos.

US-BIRTHS — The U.S. birth rate fell 4% last year, the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years, the federal government reported. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 480 words, photo.

