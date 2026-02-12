Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sudden and unprecedented closure of El Paso’s airspace on Tuesday stemmed from border officials firing a high-energy laser at what they believed to be a cartel drone, according to reports. But, it turned out to be something considerably more innocuous: a party balloon drifting in the wind.

The Texas desert episode led the Federal Aviation Administration — following a dispute with the Pentagon — to close the city’s airspace for 10 days, a grounding that has not occurred since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, CBS News reports.

The ban, however, was quickly lifted on Wednesday morning, when a Trump administration official told The Independent that a Mexican cartel drone that had “breached” U.S. airspace had been neutralized.

The hours-long airspace closure at America’s seventy-third largest airport sparked flight cancellations and outrage from state and local officials.

“I want to be very, very clear that this should’ve never happened,” El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson said at a news conference on Wednesday.

open image in gallery On Tuesday, the FAA announced that the airspace over El Paso would be closed for 10 days ( Planet Labs PBC )

Lasers and balloons

In recent weeks, the Pentagon has ramped up planning for deploying military technology near El Paso’s Fort Bliss to hone drone-disabling tactics, according to CBS News.

Sources familiar with the matter described the technology as a high-energy laser.

Multiple meetings were planned to discuss safety impacts, but defense officials wanted to speed up the process. As a result, Customs and Border Protection officials deployed the laser technology earlier this week after receiving training from the military. They had informed the FAA that the weapon would be used during a 10-day window.

This week, immigration officials fired the laser — without informing the FAA — at what they thought was a cartel drone, according to The New York Times. But, the unmanned object was revealed to be a party balloon. It was shot down, multiple sources said.

When reached by The Independent, a Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment. Representatives for the FAA, CBP and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For years, the U.S. military has been testing high-energy laser weapons to neutralize aircraft in flight, including drones, The Independent previously reported. The Trump administration has said that Mexican cartels use drones to smuggle illicit drugs into the United States.

open image in gallery Airlines scrambled to respond to the ban, with at least one informing travelers that they would be able to exchange their tickets without cost ( Reuters )

Sudden closure

Following the operation, the FAA announced on Tuesday evening that all flight operations at El Paso International Airport — located near the U.S.-Mexico border — would be prohibited for 10 days from February 11-21 due to “special security reasons.”

A similar restriction was put in place over a neighboring community across the border in New Mexico.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford made the decision without consulting the White House or the defense officials, according to CBS News. Bedford reportedly said that the restriction would remain in place until the FAA’s disagreement with the Pentagon had been worked out.

The ban spanned a radius of 10 nautical miles and it applied from the ground up to about 18,000 feet. “No pilots may operate an aircraft in the areas covered,” the FAA said, though it noted that Mexican airspace is excluded.

A representative for the airport said the grounding, which impacted “commercial, cargo and general aviation,” had been implemented on short notice.

The medium-sized El Paso airport — which is the 73rd largest in the nation — services over three million people per year. Over 1,000 flights were scheduled during the next 10 days, according to Cirium, an aviation firm, indicating thousands of travelers could have been impacted.

Following the closure, airlines scrambled to respond. United Airlines issued a statement saying that travelers can exchange their tickets for new flights without paying a fee or fare difference. Southwest Airlines said it had “notified affected customers and will share additional information as it becomes available.”

However, things changed just as quickly.

“The temporary closure of airspace over El Paso has been lifted,” the FAA said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “There is no threat to commercial aviation. All flights will resume as normal.”

open image in gallery Airlines scrambled to help impacted customers before the airport was suddenly reopened. ( AFP/Getty )

‘Result of incompetence’

A number of state and local officials castigated the federal government for its actions, arguing that its handling of the situation caused unnecessary alarm and inconvenience.

“To be clear: this was the result of incompetence at the highest levels of the administration,” Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso, wrote on X on Wednesday. “El Pasoans were rightfully alarmed by how the federal government carried all of this out.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson echoed this sentiment.

“You cannot restrict air space over a major city without coordinating with the city, the airport, the hospitals, the community leadership,” he said. “That failure to communicate is unacceptable.”

Before the ban was lifted, New Mexico Rep. Gabe Vasquez posted a video on X, in which he stated that the 10-day grounding of flights would have major repercussions.

“This is going to have a deep economic impact” on the region, “including in southern New Mexico,” Vasquez said.

Multiple officials stressed that they would continue to press for more answers from the Trump administration in the coming days.