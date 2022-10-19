Midterms – live: Biden promises to protect abortion in law if Democrats keep control of Congress
Val Demings denounces Marco Rubio’s abortion stance
President Joe Biden is rallying Democratic voters with just three weeks to go before election day with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.
“If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won’t matter where you live in America,” the president said yesterday. “The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law.”
The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House of Representatives based on current polling, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.
Meanwhile, Florida Senator Marco Rubio faced off against his Democratic challenger Val Demings in an acrimonious TV debate that saw the two spar over abortion, guns and protecting elections.
In one particularly odd exchange, Mr Rubio suggested that ballot drop boxes, which Republicans in various states have tried to restrict, are vulnerable to attack with explosives.
Biden to enshrine Roe in law if Democrats keep Congress
Joe Biden will sign legislation protecting access to abortion care into law if Democrats win control of Congress in midterm elections this fall.
In remarks to a Democratic National Committee event on 18 October, the president announced plans to sign a bill to codify Roe v Wade protections on the 50th anniversary of the US Supreme Court decision. He intends the move to be his first act of 2023.
In June, the nation’s high court struck down precedents established by Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion care.
“The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law,” Mr Biden said yesterday.
Alex Woodward reports:
Biden promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if Democrats win control of Congress
Facing threats of national abortion bans under GOP leadership, President Biden pledges to sign protections into law as his first act of 2023 – if his party prevails in midterms
Gisele Fetterman calls for NBC to apologise following ‘shocking’ interview
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s wife Gisele Baretto Fetterman has criticised an NBC News interview with her husband, for the way the network discussed accommodating the lawmaker with closed captioning after he suffered a stroke.
She now wants an apology. Ms Fetterman spoke with The Independent.
Gisele Fetterman calls for NBC to apologise over interview with John Fetterman
John Fetterman’s wife speaks to Eric Garcia about closed captioning and the controversy after Senate candidate’s interview with NBC News
CNN PR hits back at Kari Lake allegations of muted mic
CNN responded with the full video of Kari Lake’s appearance on the network’s State of the Union programme after she claimed that her mic was muted.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted
GOP gubernatorial nominee has refused to accept that Donald Trump lost in 2020
Kari Lake:The seemingly unstoppable rise of Trump-backed election denier
Kari Lake has emerged as one of the loudest and most effective voices in maintaining Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged, and but for various alleged shenanigans – discounted by election experts and every court asked to consider them – Joe Biden would not be sitting in the White House.
Andrew Buncombe takes a look at her rise to be the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona.
The seemingly unstoppable rise of election denier Kari Lake
With backing of Donald Trump - a former television presenter with no political experience - is now in critical governor’s race that’s too close to call, writes Andrew Buncombe
Voices: The midterms poll that shocked Democrats isn’t all it seems
Democrats yesterday woke up to a New York Times/Siena College poll with absolutely brutal numbers for them – and great news for Republicans: among likely voters, the GOP now leads in the generic ballot 49 to 45 per cent. That marks a shocking reversal since September, when Democrats held a one-point lead.
Eric Garcia explains why the poll comes with huge caveats.
A shocking midterm poll that’s got Democrats terrified isn’t all that it seems
A smallish sample and a wide margin of error should calm those who fear a Republican surge – at least slightly
Georgia governor race: Stacey Abrams says she’s ‘on the right side of history’
After losing the election for Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams has boosted her national profile as a voting rights advocate, combatting a wave of Republican-led efforts to restrict ballot access across the US.
But closer to home, as she makes a second bid for the governor’s office, the Democratic candidate has struggled to close the gap between her campaign and her GOP opponent Brian Kemp, who is making his pitch for another four years in office, as they head to a rematch this November.
On the final day of early voting in their governor’s race, Ms Abrams and Mr Kemp faced off on the debate stage for the first time since their 2018 challenge.
Alex Woodward reports on how the debate unfolded.
Key moments from Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp in debate rematch for Georgia governor
Voting rights, healthcare and gun violence dominate their debate four years in the making
Biden sticking by Fetterman after post-stroke interview row
The White House has said that President Joe Biden is sticking behind Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman in Pennsylvania despite some concerns about his health after he survived a stroke.
The Democratic lieutenant governor and nominee for Senate suffered a stroke back in May before the primary. Mr Biden endorsed Mr Fetterman shortly after the primary and has nicknamed him “that big old boy”, a reference to the lawmaker’s imposing stature.
Eric Garcia reports.
Biden is sticking by Fetterman in Senate race after post-stroke interview row
‘The president feels he is very much capable of doing the job,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says
Herschel Walker defends flashing ‘honorary’ police badge
Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate who is facing Senator Raphael Warnock in the November general election, defended his decision to flash a police badge during last week’s debate between the two candidates as evidence of his connections to law enforcement.
Mr Walker, who lacks a college degree and has never been employed as a law enforcement officer by any federal, state, or local police or investigative agency, has nonetheless claimed to have been an FBI agent and has also made statements in which he falsely asserted that he has spent time working as a sworn police officer.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Herschel Walker defends flashing ‘honourary’ police badge at debate
Mr Walker had difficulty explaining the origin of the police credential he flashed during Friday’s debate with Senator Raphael Warnock
Analysis: ‘Worried’ Hannity trying to push Herschel Walker into the end zone
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe writes:
It was titled “The Hannity Town Hall with Herschel Walker”.
It might more accurately have been described as an event where Fox News’s second-most watched anchor would do anything he can do to deliver a win for the Republican Senate candidate, and in doing so help the party retake control of the upper chamber of Congress.
Read more:
A ‘worried’ Sean Hannity tries to push Herschel Walker into the end zone
Fox News star doubles down on case for Republican hopeful, writes Andrew Buncombe in Acworth, Georgia
One thing the candidates agree on: US needs to defend NATO and allies in Ukraine war
Marco Rubio and Val Demings haven’t agreed on much this evening, but both Florida Senate candidates agree that the US needs to do everything it can to support Ukraine and defend threatened NATO allies like Poland.
“The United States needs to live up to its NATO commitments,” Senator Rubio said, a response that could including “taking out” Russian missile launchers in the field.
“If Poland is attacked, there has to be an immediate response,” Ms Demings added.
