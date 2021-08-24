✕ Close Afghanistan: Extension to the evacuation deadline 'unlikely', defence secretary Ben Wallace admits

Reports have emerged that CIA Director William Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul yesterday with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar. The news has not yet officially been confirmed or denied by the agency, and comes as the Taliban warn of “consequences” if the US extends its presence in Afghanistan beyond its self-imposed 31 August deadline.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is under pressure to extend the presence of American armed forces in Afghanistan as allied nations rush to help people escape the Taliban. The UN has reported that the group is committing numerous human rights violations as it takes control of the country.

Following the rapid collapse of the Afghan military and government, which his administration failed to foresee, Mr Biden will face demands from the UK, France and others to hold Kabul airport past 31 August and allow further evacuation flights.

A G7 virtual summit is due to take place today, after which the president will give an address on the crisis.