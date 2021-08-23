Biden news – live: Leaked cable reveals US embassy anger as Fox News tries to blame Jill Biden for Kabul chaos
Joe Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal as ‘rational, logical and right’
The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is still mired in chaos as the Biden administration struggles to evacuate scores of Americans who remain in Kabul. Joe Biden gave an address to the American people yesterday in which he once defended both the decision to pull out of the country and the way it has been managed. “I think history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” he said.
The speech came as a leaked cable from the American embassy in Kabul revealed the depth of anger and despair at what is happening on the ground. Describing the situation as “extremely physical”, the cable quoted one staff members saying that they were “happy to die here, but with dignity and pride”.
Amid all the right-wing criticism of Mr Biden’s strategy continues, Fox News has found a new person to blame: Jill Biden. Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy is being roundly condemned for suggesting that Ms Biden be held partially accountable for the disaster on the basis that she allowed her husband to run for president in the first place.
“Who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?” the host said. “I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden. No one knew better his state of mind than Dr Jill Biden.”
Embassy workers’ anger and despair revealed in leaked cable
As the Biden administration promises to evacuate all Americans from Afghanistan – or at least, all the Americans it can – a leaked cable from the US’s Kabul embassy has thrown a dreadful light on what’s happening to those still on the ground.
One local staff member was quoted saying that “it would be better to die under the Taliban’s bullet” than to face the crowds at Hamid Karzai airport again. Another accused the US of prioritising government elites, alleging they had contacts with the US and other ways and means to escape the country.
Leaked cable reveals US embassy anger at handling of Afghanistan withdrawal
Afghan staffers say they were jostled, struck, spat on and abused by the Taliban at checkpoints near the Kabul airport
