Joe Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal as 'rational, logical and right'

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is still mired in chaos as the Biden administration struggles to evacuate scores of Americans who remain in Kabul. Joe Biden gave an address to the American people yesterday in which he once defended both the decision to pull out of the country and the way it has been managed. “I think history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” he said.

The speech came as a leaked cable from the American embassy in Kabul revealed the depth of anger and despair at what is happening on the ground. Describing the situation as “extremely physical”, the cable quoted one staff members saying that they were “happy to die here, but with dignity and pride”.

Amid all the right-wing criticism of Mr Biden’s strategy continues, Fox News has found a new person to blame: Jill Biden. Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy is being roundly condemned for suggesting that Ms Biden be held partially accountable for the disaster on the basis that she allowed her husband to run for president in the first place.

“Who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?” the host said. “I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden. No one knew better his state of mind than Dr Jill Biden.”