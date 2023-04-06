Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Orders given by former president Donald Trump in the waning days of his administration left President Joe Biden “severely constrained” in how he handled the US withdrawal from Afghanistan after two decades of war, an interagency review of the disastrous exit has found.

The White House released the review’s conclusions in a 12-page document laying out the findings on Thursday, the day Congress was set to receive a significant number of classified documents pertaining to the withdrawal.

Speaking at the outset of Thursday’s daily White House briefing, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said it was “undeniable” that “decisions made and the lack of planning done by the previous administration” had “significantly limited options available” to Mr Biden, and pointed specifically to a agreement Trump administration officials reached with the Taliban for the US to exit the country by May 2021.

“The President's transition team asked to see plans for that removal. They asked to see plans for a security transition to the Afghan government and they asked to see plans to increase the processing of Special Immigrant Visas. None were forthcoming,” Mr Kirby said.

He added that “transitions matter,” and said that despite the problems caused by Mr Trump’s refusal to cooperate during the transition period, Mr Biden “led a deliberate, rigorous and inclusive decision making process”.

Mr Kirby listed all of the actions Mr Trump took with regard to Afghanistan before Mr Biden took office.

“You got to look at when he came into office what he was walking into,” he said. “He didn’t negotiate with the Taliban. He didn’t invite the Taliban to Camp David. He didn’t release 5,000 prisoners. He didn’t reduce force levels in Afghanistan to 2,500. And he didn’t have an arrangement with the Taliban that they wouldn’t attack our troops.”

He also said Mr Biden had “directed his top national security leaders to begin planning for withdrawal even before he had made the final decision to leave Afghanistan”.