Lauren Boebert’s latest stunt to impeach Joe Biden even had Republicans “rolling their eyes” at the Colorado congresswoman says a Democratic lawmaker.

Ms Boebert, a far-right GOP congresswoman from Colorado, introduced articles of impeachment against the president for “dereliction of duty” at the Southern border.

She claims that the Biden administration has allowed more than 1.5m illegal immigrants to “invade” the border, and “illicit fentanyl” to kill more than 100,000 US citizens.

“I am bringing my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden to the House Floor in a privileged motion, meaning that every Member of Congress must vote on holding Joe Biden accountable,” she tweeted on Tuesday evening.

It is not the first time Ms Boebert has tried the stunt, as she also attempted it unsuccessfully back in 2021.

And Maxwell Frost, a Democrat from Florida, took to Twitter to say that even Ms Boebert’s GOP colleagues seemed tired of her antics.

I’m on the House Floor and Boebert is introducing articles of impeachment on President Biden. I see even Republicans rolling their eyes. Lmao — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 20, 2023

Ms Boebert has said she will utilise a House rule allowing her to use a “privileged motion” to force a House vote on her articles of impeachment.

Previous impeachment attempts by Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Bill Posey of Florida were also submitted in May. None of them have any prospect of success.

The Republican-controlled House does not have the votes to pass it and the Democratic Senate would not vote to convict the president.