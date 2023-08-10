Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican Rep Lauren Boebert, along with every Republican in Congress, voted against the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the Act led to the construction of the CS Wind plant – and in turn job creation – in her home state of Colorado.

And Ms Boebert has not shied away from taking credit for initiatives she voted against as President Joe Biden was quick to remind her in a speech touting his administration’s clean energy initiatives in New Mexico.

“Coincidentally, CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert — y’know, the very quiet Republican lady? — it’s in her district,” he said to laughter from the audience. “Who, along with every other Republican, voted against this bill.”

In his speech, Mr Biden was talking about how clean energy advances — like the construction of the CS Wind plant — has led to job creation.

Ms Boebert, Mr Biden said, “along with every other Republican, voted against this bill, and it’s making all this possible. And she railed against its passage. But, that’s OK, she’s welcoming it now.”

“That’s OK,” he continued. “When I ran for office, I promised to be president for all Americans. Whether you live in a blue state or a red state, I’m going to keep my promise.”

This is not the first time Mr Biden has teased Republicans for taking credit for measures they voted against.

In the same speech, he poked fun at Republican Sen Tommy Tuberville of Alabama who publicly celebrated federal spending on broadband internet access, even though he voted against it.

“I thought, wait a minute, didn’t he rail against that for a long, long time?” Mr Biden said. “I was inclined to go down and help him celebrate, but I decided not to.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticises Biden's efforts to help American families

And earlier in the year, during a speech in South Carolina, Mr Biden reminded Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene that she voted against the expansion of a South Korean solar panel production company in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District -- her district.

“Since I took office, we’ve seen over 60 domestic manufacturing announcements all across the solar supply chain. One of the biggest is in Dalton, Georgia. You may find it hard to believe, but that’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district,” Mr Biden said. “I’ll be there for the groundbreaking.”