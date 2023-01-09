US president Joe Biden speaks with US Customs and Border Protection officers as he walks along a section of the US-Mexico border in El Paso (AFP via Getty Images)

US president Joe Biden made a stop in El Paso, Texas on Sunday on his way to Mexico, walking along the border wall that separates the two countries for the first time since he entered office two years ago.

Mr Biden’s maiden visit to the border comes as he sought to address one of the most politically charged issues in the country, as he is expected to announce his re-election run for 2024 in the coming weeks.

Flanked by Border Patrol agents, Mr Biden visited a migrant centre, walked along a section of the border wall and briefly spoke to Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

He was accompanied by Home Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, several Democratic members of Congress from the area, the mayor of El Paso as well as several local heads of charitable organisations.

First lady Jill Biden will later join Mr Biden for a three-day summit in Mexico beginning today with Mr Obrador and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to discuss energy, economic cooperation, immigration and drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.