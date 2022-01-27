Biden sparks debate by refusing to take questions at Stephen Breyer retirement event
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first court pick
President Joe Biden has sparked debate after not taking any questions after the announcement of the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House.
“I’m not gonna take any questions because I think it’s inappropriate to take questions with the justice here. He’s still sitting on the bench,” Mr Biden told reporters with the justice at his side.
The Republican National Committee appeared to take Mr Biden’s comments out of context, omitting some of the president’s words.
“I’m not gonna take any questions because I think it’s inappropriate,” Mr Biden says in the three-second clip tweeted by RNC Research.
“This is so freaking dishonest. Biden’s whole quote was: ‘I’m not gonna take any questions, because I think it’s inappropriate to take questions with the justice here. He’s still sitting on the bench.’ The RNC is out here just blatantly lying to people,” journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted. “Notice how the RNC clipped the video at 3 seconds to omit the rest of Biden’s quote. You will not see a more egregious example of dishonesty than this.”
Twitter user Paul Hardy asked, “what does it say about a party that purposely misinforms (lies to) its base?”
“In general, it’s good to be sceptical of short video clips, especially when posted by partisans but in general too,” CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale tweeted. “Clipping out the before and the after is an easy way to deceive. We saw a lot of this kind of thing from the ‘Trump War Room’ account during the 2020 campaign.”
“I followed the RNC Research account last year and it blocked me near-immediately. C’est la vie. I posted a screenshot of today’s tweet to compensate,” he added.
More follows...
