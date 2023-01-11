Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden has claimed he was surprised classified documents were found in a think-tank office he once used and said he and his team were cooperating with a review into why they were there.

Speaking during a visit to Mexico, Mr Biden reporters that he took the issue of classified documents seriously, and that he did not know what was in them.

“We are cooperating fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon,” he said.

He said his attorneys “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives about the discovery at the offices of the Penn Biden Centre in Washington DC.

Mr Biden had an office there after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his presidential campaign.

CBS News was the first to report that several classified documents from Mr Biden’s time as vice president were discovered last autumn.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has asked the US attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter.

More follows....