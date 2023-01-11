Biden news – live: President makes first response to classified papers trove as GOP accused Dems of hypocrisy
Latest revelations cast a shadow over Biden’s visit to Mexico City for three-day summit with counterparts Trudeau and López Obrador
President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico has been shrouded by news that classified documents from his time as vice president were discovered at a think tank in Washington DC.
After initially dodging questions on the classified papers – which, according to CNN, relate to Ukraine, Iran and the UK – the president addressed the issue, saying he was “surprised” by the find.
Mr Biden’s attorneys confirmed on Monday that they had found the government materials in a private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November.
The Justice Department has launched an investigation as news reports indicate that at least some of the materials included intelligence memos regarding Iran, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and other topics.
The revelation came just as the president was being officially welcomed to Mexico City where he is attending a three-day summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
GOP outrage, dodged questions and a new DOJ review: How Biden’s classified document haul rocked Washington
When the news first broke, a sense of deja vu seemed to wash over the nation’s capital. Classified documents were recovered from the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington DC, where Joe Biden kept an office after serving as vice president.
The documents’ discovery, and the subsequent admission by Mr Biden’s team, has set off a firestorm in Washington thanks to the obvious parallels between the president’s situation and that of Donald Trump. Mr Trump remains under investigation for the illegal retention of presidential records including dozens of classified records after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate last year.
The scope of Mr Biden’s trove is much narrower, but regardless is raising accusations of hypocrisy from Republicans who argue that Democrats are holding Mr Trump to a standard that they themselves did not meet.
Read more:
How Biden’s classified document haul rocked Washington
Documents taken from the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement are from Mr Biden’s vice presidential office, John Bowden and Abe Asher report
Classified papers found in Biden office included memos on Ukraine, Iran and UK
The classified papers discovered in a think tank office formerly used by Joe Biden included intelligence memos on Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, CNN reported.
An Illinois-based federal prosecutor has been tasked with investigating the presence of potentially classified documents found by Mr Biden’s personal attorneys.
Read more on this evolving story:
Classified papers found in Biden office included memos on Ukraine, Iran and UK
‘The discovery of these documents was made by the President’s attorneys’, lawyer says
Biden ‘surprised’ by discovery of documents
Joe Biden has made his first public response to news that classified documents were found at a former office he had used while vice-president.
Having twice declined to answer shouted questions from journalists about the issue while he continues his trip to Mexico, the president said he was “surprised” by the discovery of the papers.
“We are cooperating fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon,” he said.
He said his attorneys “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives about the discovery at the offices of the Penn Biden Centre in Washington DC.
Andrew Buncombe has the full story:
Biden says he is ‘surprised’ classified documents were found at former office
Republicans launch investigation into materials relating to his time as vice president
Biden ignores reporter question about classified documents for second day in a row
President Joe Biden ignored questions for the second day in a row about the classified documents from his time as vice president found at the offices of the DC think tank bearing his name.
Mr Biden was attending the Three Amigos summit in Mexico City along with the leaders of Canada and Mexico on Tuesday when he was asked about the documents during a sitdown in front of the press with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“Mr President, did you mishandle classified documents?” a reporter yelled at Mr Biden, who smiled and stayed quiet.
Gustaf Kilander has more:
Biden ignores reporter question about classified documents for second day in a row
‘Mr President, did you mishandle classified documents?’ reporter yells at commander-in-chief
GOP requests intelligence 'damage assessment' of Biden docs
The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that the U.S. intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute,
Rep. Mike Turner sent the request Tuesday to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, saying that Biden's retention of the documents put him in “potential violation of laws protecting national security, including the Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act.”
Read more:
GOP requests intelligence 'damage assessment' of Biden docs
The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that the U_S_ intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, Rep_ Mike Turner sent the request Tuesday to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, saying that Biden’s retention of the documents puts him in “potential violation of laws protecting national security, including the Espionage Act and...
Biden attends trilateral meeting with North American leaders
Joe Biden was in Mexico today attending a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.
Trade and immigration are likely to be top topics on the agenda, as well as regional efforts across North America to fight climate change.
Mr Obrador has challenged Mr Biden to work at improving relations between the US and Central American countries.
Does the classified papers stash make Joe Biden as bad as Trump? Here is the key difference
To hear Republicans react to reports that attorneys working for President Joe Biden had discovered — and promptly reported — the presence of documents bearing classification markings at a Washington DC think tank where he kept an office before launching his 2020 presidential campaign, Christmas came early in the new year.
But as The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg writes, one key difference between the president’s actions and those of Donald Trump will go a long way toward keeping the Department of Justice off his back.
Read more:
Does the classified papers stash make Joe Biden as bad as Trump?
News analysis: How President Biden’s attorneys reacted to discovering documents with classification markings in a locked office once used by the president will go a long way toward keeping the Department of Justice off his back
ICYMI: Everything we know so far about classified Biden documents found at think tank
Attorney General Merrick Garland has advised the US attorney in Chicago to review a number of potentially classified documents taken from the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington DC — including potentially classfied documents from President Joe Biden’s vice presidential office. Here’s what we know so far.
Everything we know so far about classified Biden documents found at think tank
Documents taken from the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement are from Mr Biden’s vice presidential office
Republicans who stayed silent on Trump taking classified documents from White House now slam Biden
A number of Republican politicians who tried to dismiss the discovery of classified materials during an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago are now claiming to be outraged by a similar situation that has arisen with the discovery of classified materials by Joe Biden’s attorneys at a DC think tank.
It’s a sudden change of heart that reveals the very political side of Washington politicians’ response to allegations of mismanagement by one of their own.
John Bowden breaks it down for us in The Independent:
Republicans who stayed silent on Trump taking classified documents now slam Biden
GOP turns its fire on Biden while their own past statements show a change of heart
Dem Intel committee chair wants congressional briefing on Biden documents
Mark Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is requesting a congressional briefing from relevant agencies about the documents uncovered at the Penn Biden centre by Joe Biden’s attorneys.
His take is significant given that his committee could launch an investigation into the matter, and it would carry much more weight given that Mr Warner is a member of Mr Biden’s own party.
“Our system of classification exists in order to protect our most important national security secrets, and we expect to be briefed on what happened both at Mar-a-Lago and at the Biden office as part of our constitutional oversight obligations,” said the chairman on Tuesday.
He added, according to NBC: “From what we know so far, the latter is about finding documents with markings, and turning them over, which is certainly different from a months-long effort to retain material actively being sought by the government. But again, that's why we need to be briefed."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies