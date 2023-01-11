✕ Close Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border amidst migrant crisis

President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico has been shrouded by news that classified documents from his time as vice president were discovered at a think tank in Washington DC.

After initially dodging questions on the classified papers – which, according to CNN, relate to Ukraine, Iran and the UK – the president addressed the issue, saying he was “surprised” by the find.

Mr Biden’s attorneys confirmed on Monday that they had found the government materials in a private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November.

The Justice Department has launched an investigation as news reports indicate that at least some of the materials included intelligence memos regarding Iran, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and other topics.

The revelation came just as the president was being officially welcomed to Mexico City where he is attending a three-day summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.