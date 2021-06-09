Biden will offer G7 500 million Pfizer vaccines paid for by US in bid to beat covid globally
The mass vaccine push is an effort to help the international community ramp up inoculations
John Bowden
Wednesday 09 June 2021 19:05 comments
President Joe Biden will reportedly direct his administration to purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for the purpose of donating the shots to developing countries around the world.
The Washington Post reported the president’s plan on Wednesday, which Mr Biden will reportedly detail during a meeting of the Group of Seven (G-7) nations in the UK this week.
The Independent has reached out to the White House and State Department for comment.
DEVELOPING
