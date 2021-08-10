Biden administration praises ‘courageous women’ who accused Cuomo of harassment

After New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced his plans to resign amid accusations of sexual harassment, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki praised the bravery of the women who spoke out against him.

“Our view is that this is a story about these courageous women who came forward, told their stories, shared their stories, and an investigation overseen by the attorney general that, of course, concluded today in an outcome that the president called for just last week,” Ms Psaki told reporters.

Ms Psaki added that President Biden had not been given a “heads-up” before the resignation announcement, and had not spoken to Mr Cuomo.

The New York governor announced on Tuesday that he will resign in 14 days, saying the “distractions” of his scandal had made it impossible for him to govern.

“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Mr Cuomo said. “And therefore, that’s what I’ll do.”

The announcement comes a week after New York state’s attorney general, Letitia James , released a report concluding that Mr Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

“[W]e find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” the attorney general’s office said.

After that report came out, Mr Biden said he believed Mr Cuomo should resign.

“I’m not going to flyspeck this,” the president said last week. “I’m sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.”

On Tuesday, the White House said Mr Biden’s position had not changed.

“The president made clear his views last week, and those stand,” Ms Psaki said.