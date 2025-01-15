Biden farewell speech live updates: What time and how to watch the president’s final address from Oval Office
President-elect’s picks for attorney general and secretary of state, Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio, among those who faced questions from senators on Wednesday
President Joe Biden will deliver his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office at 8 p.m. ET. The president leaves office with a low approval rating — though higher than his predecessor and successor did.
Meanwhile, Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio, Donald Trump’s nominees for the next US attorney general and secretary of state respectively, led a group of his cabinet picks who attended Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday.
Bondi was evasive about Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election. She confirmed that Biden was president but said little more than that. She also clashed with Democrats over the fate of January 6 rioters and whether she would refuse hypothetical orders from the incoming president.
Senator Rubio, once a bitter rival to the president-elect for the Republican presidential nomination, outlined his America-first vision of foreign policy during his opening remarks. twice being interrupted twice by protesters.
Chris Wright (secretary of energy), John Ratcliffe (director of the CIA), Sean Duffy (secretary of transportation), and Russell Vought (director of the Office of Management and Budget) also appeared before their relevant committees.
Biden leaves office with ceasefire deal — but it wasn’t soon enough to save Kamala Harris
John Bowden writes:
The news of a permanent ceasefire agreement being struck between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday resulted in a collective sigh of relief across the U.S. political spectrum.
Even many ardent supporters of Israel’s siege of Gaza had publicly fretted over the past year over what effects the conflict was having on the broader American public’s view of the Israeli state. Now, a new poll confirms that those fears were warranted — and validates warnings from the progressive left over the past year.
Trump Transportation pick vows to buck any pressure to help Elon Musk
Donald Trump’s pick to head the Transportation Department promised Wednesday to scrutinize Boeing‘s safety issues, streamline regulations and not interfere in ongoing agency investigations into Elon Musk’s electric car company if confirmed as secretary.
Former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy said at his Senate confirmation hearing that he would “restore global confidence” in Boeing, hire more air traffic controllers and create federal rules for self-driving cars instead of leaving that to the states, something Musk’s Tesla has been pushing for to help speed development of the technology.
Why is Michelle Obama skipping Trump’s inauguration?
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration next week, and her supposed reason seems entirely justified — especially given Donald and Melania Trump’s absence from Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Trump classified documents lays out schedule for Friday hearing on Jack Smith’s report
Judge Aileen Cannon has written up a game plan ahead of Friday’s court hearing on whether Jack Smith’s Mar-a-Lago classified documents report will ever see the light of day:
- Before tomorrow, Trump must tell the court whether his legal team wants to present an argument
- The Department of Justice must provide the court with a copy of the report so parties can review it in the judge’s chambers
- The hearing will be public obviously “but any discussions of specified content in Volume II will be conducted in closed, sealed session to preserve Defendants’ fair trial rights and to fully respect protective orders previously entered in this case”
- The hearing is set for 2 p.m. ET on Friday
Obama hails ceasefire, hostage deal; praises Biden and negotiators
Former President Barack Obama has lauded the ceasefire and hostage release deal announced between Israel and Hamas, expressing gratitude to President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and “all the leaders and diplomatic teams from around the world who have worked so hard to get this done.”
Here is the full statement from the 44th president:
The ceasefire and hostage release deal announced between Israel and Hamas is good news – for the families of the hostages taken on October 7th, for the Palestinian civilians who have suffered for more than a year, and for everyone who has prayed for an end to this awful chapter.
It’s important to recognize that no deal – including this one – can ease the pain of those who have lost loved ones, or resolve the longstanding conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. That work will be much harder, and take much longer. But it will put a stop to the bloodshed, allow people to return to their homes, and get much-needed aid to more than a million desperate, hungry people.
That’s something we should all support, and I’m grateful to President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and all the leaders and diplomatic teams from around the world who have worked so hard to get this done.
Watch: British politicians discuss help for rich Americans who want to flee Trump’s second term
British politicians today (15 January) discussed help for rich Americans who want to flee Donald Trump’s impending rule in the US. Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the UK’s Liberal Democrat party, today called for UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to create a new type of visa for those who want to flee from the president-elect, who will be inaugurated next week. Responding to Sir Ed’s plea in parliament, Sir Keir said he would “welcome all forms of investment to the UK”.
Pence’s organization comes out swinging against RFK Jr.
The organization of former Vice President Mike Pence is pushing senators not to confirm Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services because of his views on abortion.
Advancing American Freedom (AAF) outlines five questions for Kennedy to answer in a letter first obtained by The Daily Wire. The letter notes that Kennedy has previously said that a woman should have the right to an abortion “even if [the baby] is full term.”
That position is “completely out of step with the strong, pro-life record of the first Trump Administration,” AAF President Tim Chapman and Chairman of the Board Marc Short wrote in the letter.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say
Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps.
The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said.
While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next. All three officials have worked in both Democratic and Republican administrations throughout the years, including as ambassadors.
Trump, who will be inaugurated Jan. 20, pledged during his presidential campaign to "clean out the deep state" by firing bureaucrats that he deems as disloyal.
"There's a little bit of a concern that this might be setting the stage for something worse," one of the U.S. officials familiar with the matter said.
In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Trump's transition team said: "It is entirely appropriate for the transition to seek officials who share President Trump's vision for putting our nation and America's working men and women first. We have a lot of failures to fix and that requires a committed team focused on the same goals."
A State Department spokesperson said the department has no personnel announcements to make. Hogan, Bernicat, Teplitz did not respond to requests for comment.
Reuters
New poll: Biden leaves office with higher approval rating than Trump after his first term
President Joe Biden is leaving office with a slightly higher approval rating than Donald Trump after his first term, a new poll shows.
The outgoing president’s final approval rating is 36 percent compared to Trump, who had a rating of 34 percent when he left the White House in 2021, the CNN poll conducted by SSRS found.
However, Biden’s four years in office are regarded by Americans more as a failure (61 percent) than a success (38 percent), the poll found.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Key takeaways: Trump’s energy secretary pick sits for confirmation hearing
Chris Wright, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for energy secretary, told senators during his confirmation hearing Wednesday that he would promote all sources of American energy, while also acknowledging the burning of fossil fuels causes climate change.
Wright, a fossil fuel executive, has been one of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change. He believes that more fossil fuel production can lift people out of poverty around the globe. His nomination went before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources for a confirmation hearing. Protesters interrupted it multiple times.
Here are the most interesting moments:
