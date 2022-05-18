President Joe Biden will require suppliers of baby formula ingredients to prioritise formula manufacturers’ orders before any other customers in order to boost production to levels needed to address the shortage caused by the February shutdown of a Michigan factory.

The White House on Wednesday said Mr Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law which allows the president to require business to give contracts needed for national defence priority over others.

“The President is requiring suppliers to direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers before any other customer who may have ordered that good. Directing firms to prioritize and allocate the production of key infant formula inputs will help increase production and speed up in supply chains,” the White House said.

Mr Biden is also launching “Operation Fly Formula” by directing the Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Agriculture to use commercial aircraft contracted by the Defence Department to import “overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards”.

A White House fact sheet announcing the plan said the Pentagon will use methods similar to those employed to move needed supplies during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic to “transport products from manufacturing facilities abroad that have met Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety standards”.

“Bypassing regular air freighting routes will speed up the importation and distribution of formula and serve as an immediate support as manufacturers continue to ramp up production,” the White House added.

More follows...