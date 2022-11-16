Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leaders of Nato and G7 nations have agreed at a emergency meeting convened by US President Joe Biden to support Poland’s investigation into Russian-made rocket strikes on its territory.

The attack on the Nato member state, which is understood to have killed at least two people, came as a wave of Russian missiles hit civilian targets across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv.

The timing of the assault appeared designed to disrupt the G20 summit in Indonesian beach resort Bali, which on Tuesday saw a series of world leaders, including prime minister Rishi Sunak, voice their condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraime.

Nato ministers are expected to gather in Brussels later today for a meeting under the military alliance’s Article 4, which provides for consultations in the event of a security threat against a member state.

Both Biden and Sunak called Polish president Andrzej Duda in the wake of the missile strikes to offer condolences and promise assistance in establishing responsibility for the attack, close to Poland’s border with Ukraine.

Joining Biden and Sunak in the emergency meeting in the ballroom of a luxury hotel in Bali were Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, French president Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands, as well as the presidents of the European Council and European Commission.

Mr Biden said that he had briefed his fellow leaders on his discussions with both Mr Duda and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

“We agreed to support Poland’s investigation into the explosion in rural Poland, near the Ukrainian border,” said the US president.

He added: “I want to make sure we figure out exactly what happened. Apparently two people were killed.

“Then we will collectively determine our next step that we investigate and proceed.”

Mr Biden said there was “total unanimity” around that table in Bali that Russia’s deployment of missiles during the war in Ukraine was “totally unconscionable”.

The president was awakened by staff and informed of the attack early on Wednesday. He subsequently spoke by phone with Mr Duda to express his “deep condolences” for the Polish citizens who were killed by the Russian munitions.

Mr Duda said the weapons in question were “most probably” Russian-made and stressed that their origin was still under investigation, but the Polish foreign ministry has identified the rockets as being Russian-built.

Emergency meeting of global leaders after alleged Russian missile blast in Poland, in Bali, Indonesia (REUTERS)

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who attended the G20 summit in Vladimir Putin’s place, left the gathering late on Tuesday ahead of the missile strikes to return to Moscow.