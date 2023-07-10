Jump to content

‘Whistleblower’ who accused Bidens of corruption is charged with arms trafficking and violating Iran sanctions

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 11 July 2023 00:11
Gal Luft charged with arms trafficking, breaking Iran sanctions and acting as agent for China

A “whistleblower” who has repeatedly accused the Bidens of corruption has been charged by the Justice Department with arms trafficking, acting as a foreign agent for China and violating Iran sanctions.

Gal Luft, who is a citizen of both the United States and Israel, is accused of paying a former adviser to Donald Trump on behalf of principals in China in 2016 without registering as a foreign agent.

Prosecutors say that Mr Luft pushed the former government employee, who is not named, to push policies that were favourable to China.

Mr Luft, 57, was arrested in Cyprus in February on US charges but fled after being released on bail while awaiting extradition, stated prosecutors. He is not currently in US custody.

Prosecutors also allege that he set up meetings between officials of Iran and a Chinese energy company to discuss oil deals, which would violate US sanctions.

