With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to ramp up production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy.

Polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues.

Mr Biden has also tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.

The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House of Representatives based on current polling, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman has released a letter from his doctor giving a positive picture of his health in the aftermath of a stroke he suffered earlier this year.

