Liveupdated1666261800

Biden – live: President denies action on gas prices motivated by midterms as Fetterman gets OK in medical

Follow for updates on the 2022 midterms

Andrew Naughtie,John Bowden,Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie
Thursday 20 October 2022 11:30
Comments

Related Video: Biden pledges to codify Roe v Wade if Democrats control Congress

With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to ramp up production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy.

Polls indicate that the president’s approval rating is flatlining in the 40 per cent range and that voters are still more concerned about the economy and consumer prices than other issues.

Mr Biden has also tried to rally Democratic voters with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.

The Democrats are currently expected to lose the House of Representatives based on current polling, but the battle to control the Senate appears closer.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman has released a letter from his doctor giving a positive picture of his health in the aftermath of a stroke he suffered earlier this year.

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below

1666261800

Dems planning last-minute push to boost key candidates and defeat election deniers

Democrats are not sitting idly by in the final month before voters decide control of both chambers of Congress and economic trends give the president’s party reason to fret about their ability to maintain their majorities.

As news from Opec+ of plans to cut oil production for the first time since Covid-19 hit US shores means that gas prices are likely to shoot back up in the coming weeks, the party’s top campaigners are hitting the trail in a last-minute blitz to turn out their supporters and refocus the party’s message.

John Bowden takes a look at what the party is planning for the home stretch to 8 November.

Democrats plan last minute push to boost key candidates and block election deniers

Recent trends in economic news have Democrats worried in final stretch

Andrew Naughtie20 October 2022 11:30
1666258200

Avalanche of spending in races to oversee elections

In 2018, Democrat Katie Hobbs spent $1 million in campaign funds running to become Arizona‘s secretary of state, narrowly besting Republican Steve Gaynor, who spent $3.2 million in what was the most expensive race in state history for the post that oversees elections.

The record stood for less than four years. This year’s candidates for the state’s top election position have already matched that total and will certainly eclipse it by Election Day on Nov. 8.

Arizona is hardly an exception. It’s just a dramatic example of how races for secretary of state, once sleepy affairs that attracted relatively little attention or campaign money, have become high-priced, partisan battles.

Read more:

Races to oversee elections draw an avalanche of spending

Campaign spending is setting records in races to oversee state elections

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 10:30
1666251000

Gavin Newsom’s California campaign looks to his political future

Gavin Newsom will almost certainly win reelection as governor of California in November, with a little-known Republican state senator the only thing between him and a second term leading the nation’s most populous state.

That’s why Newsom’s campaign is more about his political future and overhauling the Democratic Party ahead of the 2024 presidential election — the success of which is much harder to predict.

Read more:

Newsom's campaign for California governor looks to future

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's reelection campaign is focused more on his political future and overhauling the Democratic Party's messaging than on his race

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 08:30
1666243800

In battle over union rights vote, Illinois takes centre stage

With U.S. union ranks swelling as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, Illinois voters will decide next month whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively.

The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement that has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights.

Illinois takes center stage in battle over union rights vote

With U.S. union ranks swelling as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, Illinois voters will decide next month whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 06:30
1666236643

Watch: Biden tells reporter all issues important in midterms

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 04:30
1666233043

Biden releasing oil from US reserves

High gasoline prices are the problem that President Joe Biden keeps trying to fix — and roughly a year’s worth of extraordinary efforts have done little to significantly lower costs.

With Biden’s latest push Wednesday to release 15 million barrels from the U.S. strategic reserve and consider additional withdrawals this winter, he’s telling frustrated voters ahead of the midterm elections that the White House hasn’t given up.

He rejected the notion that politics played a role in his latest action. But the issue has clear political implications as the president’s approval rating has moved inversely with changes in gasoline prices, which remain high despite coming down since a June peak.

Read more:

Facing tough midterms, Biden releasing oil from US reserve

President Joe Biden is telling voters that he hasn’t given up on lowering gasoline prices

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 03:30
1666229443

The most important midterm elections to watch

Election Day is less than a month away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint.

Here are the races to watch on 8 November:

The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day

Nevada’s Senate race could go either way. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott likely to cruise to re-election. And John Fetterman still leads in Pennsylvania, Eric Garcia writes

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 02:30
1666225843

Can noncitizens vote in US elections?

Can noncitizens vote in US elections?

Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 01:30
1666222243

Biden paying close attention to Pennsylvania roots ahead of midterms

As Democrats fight to keep control of the Senate, President Joe Biden has been practically absent from midterm election campaigning in pivotal states such as Georgia, Nevada and Ohio.

But he keeps coming back to Pennsylvania, where he spent his childhood and his low approval ratings won’t keep him away. He plans to return on Thursday for the 14th time since taking office in January 2021, speaking about infrastructure in Pittsburgh and holding a fundraiser in Philadelphia for Democratic John Fetterman, who’s running for an open Senate seat. And Biden’s 15th trip is already scheduled for next week.

Read more:

Biden closely tends his Pennsylvania roots in election year

Pennsylvania has been a central part of Joe Biden's political identity for years

Oliver O'Connell20 October 2022 00:30
1666218643

Marco Rubio believes voting drop boxes are dangerous because they could be blown up

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has come under fire for suggesting voting drop boxes are dangerous because they can be blown up and render the votes ineffective.

By whom one wonders?

Marco Rubio panned for saying ‘dangerous’ voting drop boxes could be blown up

Republican lawmaker accuses Democrats of wanting a ‘federal takeover’ of election system

Oliver O'Connell19 October 2022 23:30

