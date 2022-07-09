President Joe Biden has asked Americans to share their experiences of gun violence with him for an upcoming speech to mark the passing of new gun control legislation.

“On Monday I’m hosting a celebration of the passage of the Safer Communities Act,” the President said on his official Twitter account.

“I’m working on my remarks this afternoon. I want to hear from you.”

Mr Biden said he wanted Americans to text him “and share how gun violence has impacted your community”.

“If it’s okay with you, I may share your story.”

Last month, Mr Biden signed into law the first major piece of federal gun reform legislation in three decades.

The bipartisan bill included a provision to expand federal background checks so that firearms retailers will be obliged to examine the state and local juvenile and mental health records of prospective customers aged 18 to 20.

It also partially closes a so-called “boyfriend” loophole that adds “serious” dating partners who are convicted of domestic abuse to a list of offenders who would not be able to access firearms, and adds their names to the FBI’s National Instant Background Check System.

After years of deadlock, lawmakers were finally compelled to enact gun control measures after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

The 21-year-old gunman who admitted shooting dead seven and wounding dozens more at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park was able to legally purchase several guns after police were called to his family home when he threatened to “kill everyone” in his family.