Biden tells Hurricane Ida victims: ‘The nation is here to help’

President Joe Biden vowed to support storm victims on Thursday after Hurricane Ida’s landfall left a path of devastation stretching from Louisiana to New York.

Speaking at the White House around midday eastern time, the president pledged federal assistance for those experiencing flood damage and power outages, while calling on the private insurance industry to honor agreements with those who fled the storm’s onslaught.

“My message to everyone affected is: We’re all in this together. The nation is here to help,” said the president.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all the first responders, and everyone who has been working throughout the night to get the power back on,” he continued.

After describing some of the storm’s damage across several states, the president issued a stern reminder directly to the nation’s disaster insurance providers: "No one fled this killer storm because they were looking for a vacation or a road trip.”

“I'm calling the private insurance companies, right now -- don't hide behind the fine print. Do your job,” he said.

As many as one million Louisiana residents are thought to have lost power in as a result of Ida’s relentless winds, and in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania videos from Wednesday of shocking flash floods pouring through subway stations, apartments and down city streets precluded a dismal scene on Thursday as residents inspected damage and checked on loved ones.

More follows...