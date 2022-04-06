Biden jokingly refers to Trump as ‘the last guy’ who didn’t show up to inauguration
Biden’s dig at Trump drew a loud cheer from the Building Trade Union audience
President Joe Biden has taken a jab at his predecessor in the White House, whom he referred to as “the last guy” during a speech in Washington DC.
Speaking to a conference of the North America Building Trades Unions on Wednesday, Mr Biden called the Trump administration’s $2 trillion tax cut “just so outrageous”.
“The last guy, what was his name? Anyway the last guy,” Mr Biden continued.
“I forgot. He never showed up the inauguration.”
The remark drew laughter and cheers from an audience at the union’s legislative conference in 2022.
Mr Biden acknowledged Amazon workers in New York who won the right to unionise last week, telling the audience: “Amazon, here we come.”
He urged members of Congress to pass the Pro Act, a stalled measure that would expand labour protections related to employees’ rights to organise and collectively bargain in the workplace.
Mr Biden also announced a $20bn in new investment in public transit systems.
The Democrat, 79, pledged to be the most pro-union president ever as he took office in early 2021.
