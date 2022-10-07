Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Friday hit out at Republican members of Congress for repeatedly requesting federal funds for projects in their districts when they’d voted against the very bills which had made the funds available to them.

Speaking at a Volvo powertrain plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, Mr Biden called out several GOP members by name while pointing out the hypocrisy of requesting funds from legislation they’d tried to stop.

Citing a CNN report highlighting Republicans who slammed the programs they tried to take advantage of as “socialist,” Mr Biden noted how one member — Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona — had thrice written to the White House in search of funds for projects.

“He's written three separate letters to the administration asking for projects in his district. He says it enhances the quality of life, it’d ease congestion, boosts the economy? He voted against it, said it's all socialism,” Mr Biden said.

The president recalled another Republican member, Rep Andy Barr of Kentucky, calling his administration’s infrastructure legislation “the biggest socialist agenda”.

“Three different projects he wants, citing the importance of safety and growth in his district. Socialism? I didn't know there were that many socialist Republicans,” he said.

“Folks ... you can’t make it up —I gotta say I was surprised to see so many socialist Republicans in Congress,” Mr Biden continued, adding later that a GOP victory in the November midterms would lead to the repeal of his landmark infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act he signed over the summer.

“Folks, here's the bottom line. If Republicans take control of the Congress, these historic victories ... for the American people are going to be taken away, he said.