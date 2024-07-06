✕ Close Trump falsely claims ‘broken down’ Biden is quitting White House race and derides Harris

Joe Biden thrashed Donald Trump in Wisconsin before the president’s major interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos set to air on Friday evening, a crucial broadcast that his campaign hopes will reset his 2024 plans and reassure voters that he is fit for office after his disastrous debate performance in Atlanta last week.

“I beat Donald Trump. I will beat him again in 2020,” Biden said during an energetic rally on Friday. “I’m not gonna let one 90-minute debate throw out three and a half years of work.”

The former president meanwhile issued a withering attack on the president and Kamala Harris, calling his rival “highly incapable” and saying he “choked like a dog” during the debate while mocking Biden for blaming his poor performance on exhaustion and having a cold.

Turning his attention to the vice president — who is being tipped to succeed the president as the 2024 Democratic nominee — by calling her “Laffin Kamala Harris”, a new nickname alluding to her infectious chuckle.

Trump also challenged Biden to a “no holds barred” debate despite one already being scheduled for September 10 on ABC.