Joe Biden is readying himself for a major interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos to be broadcast on Friday evening that he hopes will reset his 2024 campaign and reassure voters over his fitness for office after his disastrous CNN debate performance in Atlanta, Georgia, last week.

Donald Trump has meanwhile issued a withering attack on the president and Kamala Harris, calling his rival “highly incapable” and saying he “choked like a dog” during the debate, also mocking Biden for blaming his poor performance on exhaustion and having a cold.

Turning his attention to the vice president – who is being tipped to succeed the president as the 2024 Democratic nominee – by calling her “Laffin Kamala Harris”, a new nickname alluding to her infectious chuckle.

“She did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a “highly talented” politician!” the presumptive Republican nominee crowed on his Truth Social platform.

In a second post, Trump challenged Biden to “another Debate, but this time, no holds barred”, despite one already being scheduled for September 10 on ABC.