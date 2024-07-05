Biden braces for crucial post-debate interview as Trump brands Harris with new nickname: Live updates
Republican derides vice president and says Democrat ‘choked like a dog’ at Atlanta debate
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Joe Biden is readying himself for a major interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos to be broadcast on Friday evening that he hopes will reset his 2024 campaign and reassure voters over his fitness for office after his disastrous CNN debate performance in Atlanta, Georgia, last week.
Donald Trump has meanwhile issued a withering attack on the president and Kamala Harris, calling his rival “highly incapable” and saying he “choked like a dog” during the debate, also mocking Biden for blaming his poor performance on exhaustion and having a cold.
Turning his attention to the vice president – who is being tipped to succeed the president as the 2024 Democratic nominee – by calling her “Laffin Kamala Harris”, a new nickname alluding to her infectious chuckle.
“She did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a “highly talented” politician!” the presumptive Republican nominee crowed on his Truth Social platform.
In a second post, Trump challenged Biden to “another Debate, but this time, no holds barred”, despite one already being scheduled for September 10 on ABC.
History is bunk: Trump’s Revolutionary War blunder remembered on fifth anniversary
America, don’t say you weren’t warned.
Does Harris have what it takes to beat Trump if Biden bows out?
The vice president is now polling better against Trump than Biden – and has become the obvious choice to replace the president should he step aside, writes Andrew Feinberg.
Does Kamala Harris have what it takes to beat Trump if Biden bows out?
The vice president is now polling better against Trump than Biden — and has become the obvious choice to replace the president should he step aside, writes Andrew Feinberg
Harris slips up almost calling Biden ‘vice president’ as they put on united front at July 4 event
As President Joe Biden’s support wanes, his deputy Kamala Harris is facing growing calls to replace him on the Democratic ticket in November’s election.
And it seems that all the chatter may be front and center of her mind.
In a potentially telling verbal gaffe, Harris slipped up and almost called Biden “vice president“ before swiftly correcting herself as the pair put on a united front at a July 4 event at the White House.
“We give thanks to our commander-in-chief, the vice… the president of the United States! The extraordinary president of the United States Joe Biden,” she told the crowd.
James Liddell has more.
Kamala Harris slips up almost calling Biden ‘vice president’ at July 4 event
Vice president’s Independence Day gaffe follows two Biden blunders earlier in the day as calls grow for her to replace him on the Democratic party ticket
Trumps grifting on Fourth of July
You almost have to admire the sheer tirelessness of their pursuit of a dollar.
Trump congratulates right-wing ally Nigel Farage on UK election win
One more from Truth Social – here’s Trump congratulating his old crony on finally winning a seat in the UK’s House of Commons at the eighth time of asking as the Labour Party crushed the Conservatives in a landslide general election win that casts the Tories out of power after 14 horrendous years of incompetence, scandal and self-sabotage.
Here’s our story on a bromance revived.
Trump congratulates right-wing ally Nigel Farage on UK election win
Earlier this year, Trump sent a 60th birthday message to Farage calling him ‘a historic figure’ and ‘a prophetic leader’
Embattled Biden makes latest gaffe saying he’s the ‘first Black woman to serve with a Black president’
Deary me.
Here’s James Liddell’s report on the president’s latest goof.
Biden’s latest gaffe: He’s the ‘first Black woman to serve with a Black president’
President’s July 4 blunder comes as he desperately tries to claw back confidence among voters and party members after last week’s debate flop
Biden uses Fourth of July to warn against Trump’s ‘monarchy’
Back to the president, who yesterday insisted “I’m not going anywhere” at a Fourth of July event for military personnel and their families at the White House, during which he laid out the stakes of November’s election.
“We must look at ourselves and ask the question: will we stand for freedom again? Will we stand for democracy?” he asked.
Here’s Alex Woodward on Biden’s warning against a Trump “monarchy” in light of the Supreme Court’s alarming immunity ruling in his favour.
Biden warns against Trump’s ‘monarchy’ while ex-president gleefully watches the chaos
Biden’s future is a welcome diversion for the former president
Trump attacks ‘Liddle’ George Stephanopoulos ahead of Biden interview
And finally from the former president’s social feed, here’s his attack on ABC anchor “George Slopadopoulos” ahead of his interview with Biden due to be broadcast this evening, which the president hopes will clear the air over his wellbeing and resassure voters that he remains up to the job.
“The meanest and most vicious interviewer out there”? George Stephanopoulos? Really?
That one just gets crazier and crazier the further you get through it and ends up entirely rabid.
Martha McHardy has this on what’s at stake as the journalist flies out to Wisconsin to sit down with the under-pressure octogenarian.
How Biden’s ‘make or break’ interview with ABC News could fall short
The interview is being pitted as a critical test for Biden, who is facing a growing chorus of calls to step down
Trump challenges Biden to ‘no holds barred’ second debate
Also on Truth Social, the Republican challenged the president to a second debate – despite the fact that one is already scheduled for September 10 and due to be broadcast on ABC News.
“I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred - An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country,” Trump wrote, then pivoting towards salivating over the thought of the ratings and to misrepresenting Biden’s policy positions.
Trump attacks Harris with new nickname and says Biden ‘choked like a dog'
Donald Trump has issued a withering attack on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, calling the president “highly incapable” and saying he “choked like a dog” during their first presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, last week, also mocking Biden for blaming his poor performance on exhaustion and a cold.
Turning his attention to the vice president – who is being tipped to succeed the president as the 2024 Democratic nominee – by calling her “Laffin Kamala Harris”, a new nickname alluding to her infectious chuckle.
“She did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a “highly talented” politician!” the presumptive Republican nominee crowed on his Truth Social platform.
Mike Bedigan has more.
Trump calls Kamala Harris his ‘new Democrat challenger’ in scathing July 4 post
The former president lashed out again at his current political rival Joe Biden who, he said, had ‘choked like a dog’ during their recent televised debate
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments