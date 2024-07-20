Biden pressure mounts as Democrat says president failed to recognize him at D-Day event: Latest
As the president grapples with COVID-19, 30 lawmakers have publicly called for him to leave the race
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
A Democratic lawmaker said President Joe Biden, who is currently self-isolating at his beach house in Delaware after contracting COVID-19, appeared to not recognize him at a D-Day last month.
Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts said the president “didn’t seem to recognize him” at the Normandy, France event in a recent op-ed for The Boston Globe.
“Of course, that can happen as anyone ages but, as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem,” Moulton wrote.
In the three weeks since his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, the 46th president has shrugged off ever-louder calls from within his own party to make way for a younger candidate to take on Trump in November.
By Friday afternoon more than 30 Democratic lawmakers, including four senators, had come forward publicly to call on Biden to go. Influential figures including Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer have reportedly made the same appeal behind the scenes.
While the president has repeated in interviews that he is going nowhere, Axios has reported that he could drop out as soon as this weekend.
Congressman calls for Biden to drop out of race, says the president ‘didn’t seem to recognize’ him at D-Day event
Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts says President Joe Biden “didn’t seem to recognize” him at a D-Day event in Normandy, France last month.
“Of course, that can happen as anyone ages but, as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem,” Moulton wrote in a Friday op-ed for The Boston Globe.
“It was a crushing realization, and not because a person I care about had a rough night but because everything is riding on Biden’s ability to beat Donald Trump in November,” Moulton continued.
Moulton joined 29 other Democratic lawmakers who have publically called for Biden to make way for a younger candidate.
If Biden were to drop out, who could be Kamala Harris’s running mate?
Here’s The Independent’s list of potential replacements who could fall out of a coconut tree and exist in the context of the campaign that came before them.
Who could be Kamala Harris’s running mate if Biden drops out?
Should the president drop out the race, there are a few likely picks for a Harris veep
Dozens of former foreign and national security officials call on Biden to drop out
NBC News reports that more than four dozen former foreign and national security officials for the US government wrote to Joe Biden on Friday, calling on him to drop out of the presidential race.
“We write as former US officials who have strongly supported your presidency and your initiatives to strengthen US foreign and national security policy,” they wrote.
“We have welcomed the measures you have taken to promote US alliances in Europe, Asia, and the Americas; to manage relations with great powers; and to address global issues such as climate change. These initiatives have been built on your decades-long record of support for responsible US international engagement.”
“We strongly believe that now is the time to pass the mantle of leadership, and we respectfully urge you to do so,” they added.
Among those who signed the letter are Richard Clarke, former national coordinator for security and counterterrorism, and Anthony Lake, national security adviser to President Bill Clinton.
How would replacing Biden actually work?
A number of Democrats now think President Joe Biden will bow out of the 2024 election race, possibly as soon as this weekend, according to a report.
Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, is self-isolating at his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware.
While he remains publicly committed to staying in the race, Axios reports that in private, the president has resigned himself to increasing pressure from lawmakers calling on him to drop out amid bad polling and mounting scrutiny of his age and mental acuity.
But how might replacing an incumbent candidate actually work?
How would replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee actually work?
The clock is ticking for Biden to step aside. The party’s nominee will be officially chosen at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago between 19 and 22 August
Trump loses to younger Democrat in swing states according to first major poll since shooting
Donald Trump was already leading President Joe Biden in several swing states but after the assassination attempt, a new poll shows the former president gaining even more ground – unless a younger Democrat replaces Biden.
A survey conducted by Emerson College Polling found that Trump holds a three-point lead or more over the president in seven key swing states – and most of those are an increase from polling conducted in March.
In Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin Trump is leading by three points, in Georgia by five, in Pennsylvania by six, in North Carolina by nine and in Arizona by 10.
The numbers are a bad sign for Biden who is already facing doubts about his ability to campaign and win the November election. Members of his own party have asked him to step aside and make room for a different, younger, candidate.
And the poll from Emerson supports that idea.
Ariana Baio and Alicja Hagopian look at the numbers.
Poll after assassination attempt shows Trump losing to a younger Dem in swing states
Survey also suggests Biden would lose to Trump in seven swing state matchups
Is this the week that finally broke Joe Biden?
Within the last week, Joe Biden acknowledged that he initially ran as a “transitional” candidate, claimed that no poll has shown any other Democratic candidate winning against Donald Trump, and that he would end his campaign if he was diagnosed with an urgent “medical condition.”
And, as if in response, prominent Democratic Party leaders told him to hang up his re-election campaign, poll after poll indicated there is no way he can win, and then he got COVID-19.
There have been daily “is this the end?” moments for Biden’s campaign since his first 2024 debate against his Republican rival on June 27, each one eclipsed by the one that followed, and every time the president has insisted that he will remain the nominee.
Alex Woodward reports.
Is this the week that finally broke Joe Biden?
Democrats are navigating a moment with no clear historical precedent against enormous stakes and no path to victory
EDITORIAL: The Democrats must present the American people with a viable candidate
It is not for The Independent to advise the American people on how to vote – but we are entitled to express an opinion on the implications of the United States presidential election for the rest of the world.
That is why we say we are surprised that leading figures in the Democratic Party have failed to engage in the basics of succession planning. The sort of exercise that would have seemed obvious to a small engineering company in Scranton as its founder approached his 80th birthday seems to have eluded the great minds of the governing party of the US.
When Joe Biden was elected president four years ago, at the age of 77, it would not have been disrespectful or morbid for his party’s leaders to have said: “He is in good shape, but we must be ready.”
Continue reading...
The Democrats must present the American people with a viable candidate
Editorial: It is over for Joe Biden, and his party has one month before its convention in Chicago to do its duty. Failing to replace him would have dire consequences not just for the United States but for the entire world
Read Trump’s 93-minute address to Republican party delegates
Just kidding.
Here’s John Bowden with the highlights.
Trump’s rambling, 93-minute speech was hard to watch — even for Republicans
Delegates in the room grew visibly tired by the end of the speech, with some checking their phones and zoning out
AOC says many who want Joe Biden to drop out of race also want to remove Kamala
New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on Instagram Live early on Friday morning to share her thoughts on Joe Biden’s floundering re-election campaign - and warning that many of those who want the President to drop out of the race, also want Vice President Kamala Harris off the ticket too.
“If you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave ... that they will support, Vice President Harris, you would be mistaken,” she told viewers.
Gustaf Kilander watched her comments.
AOC says many who want Joe Biden off ticket also want to remove Kamala
‘A lot of them are not just interested in removing the president. They are interested in removing the whole ticket,’ congresswoman says
As more lawmakers call for Biden to step down, which celebrities have done likewise?
President Joe Biden continues to lose crucial support from his colleagues, big-name celebrities and donors.
Last month, Biden’s shaky performance at the first presidential debate against the Republican nominee, former president Donald Trump, led to questions about his capability to run for reelection.
Despite several major voices urging Biden to step aside, the incumbent president is insistent about his ability to run and win again.
Inga Parkel reports.
Celebrities who’ve called for Biden to step down, from George Clooney to Rob Reiner
President Biden has insisted he’s staying in the race despite losing crucial support from some major figures
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments