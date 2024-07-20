Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1721502734

Biden pressure mounts as number of Democrats and senators calling for resignation rises to 36 - Live updates

One lawmaker said he wants Biden to drop out after the president appeared to not recognize him last month

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad,Namita Singh,Gustaf Kilander,Katie Hawkinson
Saturday 20 July 2024 20:12
Comments
Close
Biden campaign chair insists president is staying in race against Trump

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

36 Democratic lawmakers have publicly called for President Joe Biden, who is currently self-isolating at his beach house in Delaware after contracting COVID-19, to bow out of the 2024 race.

Among these lawmakers is Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who said the president “didn’t seem to recognize him” at the Normandy, France event in a recent op-ed for The Boston Globe.

“Of course, that can happen as anyone ages but, as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem,” Moulton wrote.

In the three weeks since his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, the 46th president has shrugged off ever-louder calls from within his own party to make way for a younger candidate to take on Trump in November.

Several influential Democrats, including Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, reportedly called on Biden to drop out in private.

While the president has repeated in interviews that he is going nowhere, Axios has reported that he could drop out as soon as this weekend.

Recommended
1721502734

Vice President Harris to speak shortly

Kamala Harris is set to give a speech at a Provincetown, Massachusetts fundraising event this afternoon.

Her speech, which comes as 36 Democratic lawmakers call for President Joe Biden to exit the race, is set to start within minutes. Follow along for live coverage from The Independent.

Katie Hawkinson20 July 2024 20:12
1721499348

Biden’s doctor gives update

Joe Biden’s doctor has released an update on the president’s condition after being diagnosed with COVID-19 this week.

“President Biden completed his sixth dose of Paxlovid this morning,” Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote on Saturday. “He is still experiencing a loose, non­productive cough and hoarseness, but his symptoms continue to improve steadily. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

“Genomic sequencing has determined that the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) variant which the President has encountered is the KP .2.3 variant,” he continued. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the KP .2.3 variant accounts for approximately 33.3% of new infections in the United States.”

“The President continues to tolerate treatment well and will continue Paxlovid as planned. He continues to perform all of his presidential duties.”

Katie Hawkinson20 July 2024 19:15
1721497548

36 Democratic lawmakers call for Biden to step aside

36 Democratic lawmakers have called on President Joe Biden to bow out of the 2024 race as of Saturday afternoon.

See The Independent’s full list here:

All the House and Senate Democrats who say it’s time for Biden to stand aside

Twenty-nine Democratic lawmakers have now publicly called on the president to drop out of the 2024 presidential race

Katie Hawkinson20 July 2024 18:45
1721495748

Democrat says he called for Biden to quit race after president failed to recognize him

Representative Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat, said he called for Joe Biden to drop out of the race saying the president had appeared to not recognize him.

Moulton was with the president at a D-Day event in Normandy, France last month. There, Biden “didn’t seem to recognize” him, the lawmaker wrote in a Friday op-ed for The Boston Globe.

“Of course, that can happen as anyone ages, but as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem,” Moulton wrote.

Read on:

Dem says he called for Biden to quit race after president failed to recognize him

Seth Moulton is one of 35 Democrats to publicly call for the president to quit the 2024 race

Katie Hawkinson20 July 2024 18:15
1721493948

Republicans are quietly pushing to defund transgender healthcare even for adults

Hundreds of thousands of transgender people could lose access to medical treatment or be forced to detransition under a little-known Republican effort to defund trans healthcare for both adults and children.

Since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives last January, GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill have quietly added a wave of amendments to “must-pass” government funding bills that would ban federal money from being used for gender transition procedures such as hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery.

These riders vary widely in their scope and effect. Some target government health programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. Others would revoke insurance coverage for transgender government employees. Still others would bar federal funding for any institution that “promotes transgenderism.”

Read more:

Republicans are quietly pushing to defund transgender healthcare even for adults

For a year and a half, GOP lawmakers have been stealthily adding amendements to government appropriations bills, which are key to funding major government departments, to ban any federal money being used for gender transition procedures. This will dramatically curtail trans people’s access to medical care — just like the Hyde Amendment restricted abortion access, write Io Dodds and Eric Garcia.

Io Dodds, Eric Garcia20 July 2024 17:45
1721492317

Meet the White House doctor who greets Joe Biden every morning

As the entirety of America – and the rest of the world – seeks to amateurishly assess the health of 81-year-old President Joe Biden, two salient questions loom: Where, and who, is the Commander-in-Chief’s doctor?

The answer is Kevin O’Connor, a jovial 58-year-old military physician who’s been treating the Biden family for years. And he holds tremendous power — Biden reiterated this week that he’d reevaluate running “if I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, You got this problem and that problem.”

Read more:

Meet the White House doctor who greets Joe Biden every morning

A combat-tested 58-year-old military doctor could hold the keys to the Democratic campaign — after President Joe Biden claimed a word from his medical team would make him re-evaluate his candidacy. So who is Kevin O’Connor, the personal physician to the president? Sheila Flynn reports

Sheila Flynn20 July 2024 17:18
1721490348

VP to speak at Provincetown, Massachusetts event

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak at an event in Provincetown, Massachusetts this afternoon.

Her remarks come as President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to step down from the 2024 Democratic ticket.

Katie Hawkinson20 July 2024 16:45
1721488587

Biden chews over mounting calls for him to quit 2024 race as Pelosi said to be seeking to avoid Harris coronation

As President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to drop out of the 2024 presidential race while isolating in Delaware with COVID-19, Nancy Pelosi is reportedly looking to prevent the vice president from automatically taking the nomination.

The California representative hopes to avoid Kamala Harris automatically becoming the Democratic candidate if Biden drops out, Politico and The New York Times report. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the influential Democrat told Biden privately he can’t beat Donald Trump in November.

Pelosi is not against a Harris-led ticket, according to the Times. Instead, Pelosi is advocating for an open nomination process at next month’s Democratic National Convention, arguing that Harris — or any other potential candidate — would be strengthened by earning the title, the Times reports.

Read on:

Pelosi reportedly against Harris coronation as Biden faces mounting calls to quit

If president does drop out, the Democrats could hold an open convention to nominate a new ticket

Katie Hawkinson20 July 2024 16:16
1721486248

Congressman calls for Biden to drop out of race, says the president ‘didn’t seem to recognize’ him at D-Day event

Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts says President Joe Biden “didn’t seem to recognize” him at a D-Day event in Normandy, France last month.

“Of course, that can happen as anyone ages but, as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem,” Moulton wrote in a Friday op-ed for The Boston Globe.

“It was a crushing realization, and not because a person I care about had a rough night but because everything is riding on Biden’s ability to beat Donald Trump in November,” Moulton continued.

Moulton joined 29 other Democratic lawmakers who have publically called for Biden to make way for a younger candidate.

Katie Hawkinson20 July 2024 15:37
1721477700

If Biden were to drop out, who could be Kamala Harris’s running mate?

Here’s The Independent’s list of potential replacements who could fall out of a coconut tree and exist in the context of the campaign that came before them.

Who could be Kamala Harris’s running mate if Biden drops out?

Should the president drop out the race, there are a few likely picks for a Harris veep

Oliver O'Connell20 July 2024 13:15

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in