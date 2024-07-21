✕ Close Protesters outside White House call for Biden to ‘pass the torch’

Independent Senator Joe Manchin has called on President Joe Biden, who is currently self-isolating at his beach house in Delaware after contracting COVID-19, to bow out of the 2024 race.

The West Virginia lawmaker is the fifth senator to make a public appeal for Biden to step down. Now, 37 Democratic and Independent lawmakers have publicly called for the president to leave the race.

“I came to the decision with a heavy heart that it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation,” Manchin said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris ran a call with 300 major donors on Friday night that left many “frustrated” and feeling the meeting was “mismanaged,” NBC News reports.

In the three weeks since his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, the 46th president has shrugged off ever-louder calls from within his own party to make way for a younger candidate to take on Trump in November.

Several influential Democrats, including Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, reportedly called on Biden to drop out in private.

While the president has repeated in interviews that he is going nowhere, Axios has reported that he could drop out as soon as this weekend.