Biden news - live: President to visit Monterey Park for the first time since mass shooting killed 11
President to discuss efforts to reduce gun violence in the wake of mass shootings
US president Joe Biden will visit on Tuesday Monterey Park in Los Angeles, where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting in January this year.
Mr Biden is expected to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence in the wake of the shootings, the White House said.
At least eleven people were killed and another nine wounded when a gunman opened fire inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on 21 January, shortly after thousands of members of the Asian American community had gathered for Lunar New Year celebrations.
The shooter was disarmed by Brandon Tsay, who wrestled the gun away from the man.
The 72-year-old suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police closed in on him in his white van, according to authorities.
The president made reference to the mass shooting in his State of the Union address, calling for a ban on assault weapons.
Meanwhile, President Biden, British prime minister Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese unveiled details of a plan to provide Canberra with nuclear-powered attack submarines from the early 2030s to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.
Mr Biden is expected to call for tougher gun control measures following a spate of mass shootings throughout the country.
However, it is unclear if he will visit the spot of the gun violence or meet the families of the victims.
The president has repeatedly called on Congress to enact stricter gun control measures, including reinstating the assault weapons ban.
