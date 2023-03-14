✕ Close Biden condemns Florida’s ‘cruel’ treatment of trans children

US president Joe Biden will visit on Tuesday Monterey Park in Los Angeles, where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting in January this year.

Mr Biden is expected to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence in the wake of the shootings, the White House said.

At least eleven people were killed and another nine wounded when a gunman opened fire inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on 21 January, shortly after thousands of members of the Asian American community had gathered for Lunar New Year celebrations.

The shooter was disarmed by Brandon Tsay, who wrestled the gun away from the man.

The 72-year-old suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police closed in on him in his white van, according to authorities.

The president made reference to the mass shooting in his State of the Union address, calling for a ban on assault weapons.

