Biden continues campaign push while Democrats hold ‘crisis talks’ to discuss future of 2024 race: Live
‘I’m not giving up,’ Biden said during remarks with campaign staff and volunteers on Sunday
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
President Joe Biden spent time over the weekend on the campaign trail in Pennslyvania, trying to rally support while the fallout from his disastrous first presidential debate continues to grow.
On Sunday morning, Biden spoke at Mount Airy Church of God in Christ in Philadelphia where he told congregates about the importance of faith and remaining positive about the future of America. He then briefly met with campaign staff before heading to the state capital to meet with union members and local Democrats, including Senator John Fetterman.
His agenda coincided with crisis talks among top Democrats in the House to discuss the future of Biden’s bid for the White House as he faces growing pressure to drop out of the race from members of his own party.
In those closed-door crisis talks, convened by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, several influential Democrats said it was time for Biden to step aside.
Now, at least five House Democrats have publicly called for the president to step aside and allow another candidate – likely Kamala Harris – to take his place as the Democratic nominee.
Despite the calls, Biden has remained adamant that he will run for president and defeat Trump.
Democratic rep says it’s Biden choice to remain or leave 2024 race
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff expressed some hesitations about President Joe Biden remaining in the 2024 presidential race, hinting that other options like the vice president could “overwhelmingly” win but said that decision was ultimately up to Biden himself.
“I think the vice president would be a phenomenal president, I think she has the experience, the judgment, the leadership ability to be an extraordinary president,” Schiff told Meet the Press on Sunday
“But before we get into a decision about who else should be, the president needs to make a decision whether it’s him,” he added.
The California rep acknowledged the public’s apprehensions about Biden remaining in the race, saying he too has some concerns after the president’s disappointing debate performance and underwhelming ABC News interview.
Biden’s appearance during the debate escalated fears that he is not physically or mentally well enough to defeat Donald Trump in November. His hoarse voice and stumbling responses gave the impression of a confused elderly man rather than a strong confident leader.
Schiff said Biden’s debate performance “rightfully” raised questions about his mental acuity.
Several top House Democrats call for Biden to step aside in weekend ‘crisis talks’
Several influential House Democrats joined a growing list of party members calling on Joe Biden to step aside and let someone else run in 2024 in a weekend crisis call, according to reports.
The House Democratic caucus convened for crisis talks with Hakeem Jeffries, the chamber’s minority leader, late Sunday afternoon as lawmakers prepare to face the media on Capitol Hill when Congress returns to business the next day.
Already, growing fractures are visible as party members take opposing positions on whether the president should remain the party’s nominee after a disastrous debate showing against Donald Trump last week.
During that call with Jeffries, Reps Jerry Nadler, Susan Wild, Adam Smith and Mark Takano all came out in opposition to Biden running again, according to multiple news agencies.
Read the full story:
Several top Democrats call for Biden to step aside in weekend ‘crisis talks’
Democrats are questioning president’s ability to prove to voters he has mental fitness and stamina to continue
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for Covid
Doug Emhoff, the Second Gentleman, has tested positive for Covid-19, according to his communications director.
Emhoff is currently asymptomatic though he previously experienced “mild symptoms” according to a statement from his office.
Out of caution, Vice President Kamala Harris was also tested but is currently negative.
Hakeem Jeffries holds meeting about Biden’s future
House Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries held a virtual call Sunday afternoon where ranking Democratic lawmakers expressed their concerns about President Joe Biden’s path to victory in the 2024 election, with some top leaders calling for Biden to step aside.
According to reports, a handful of ranking members, including New York Rep Jerrold Nadler, Washington Rep Adam Smith, California Rep Mark Takano and New York Rep Joseph Morelle all said Biden should withdraw from the race.
The meeting was convened at a time of heightened tension for the Democratic Party after Biden’s disappointing and concerning debate performance at the end of June.
While five House Democratic members have publicly called for Biden to drop out, no ranking Democratic leaders have done so.
Bernie Sanders urges Biden to focus on working class
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is backing President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for president but said in order to win he needs policies that benefit the working class.
“Biden and Democrats can win this election if they address the needs of the working class,” Sanders said in a press release on Sunday.
“They have to take on the greed of corporate America and massive income and wealth inequality; raise the minimum wage to a living wage; expand Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing; lower childhood poverty by making the child tax credit permanent; make the very rich pay their fair share into Social Security so we can expand benefits and extend its solvency; cancel medical debt; and build the low income and affordable housing we desperately need.”
House Oversight Committee asks Biden’s doctor for interview
The House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer is asking President Joe Biden’s doctor to sit for an interview to discuss his examination of Biden after his debate performance.
In a letter sent to Dr. Kevin O’Connor on Sunday, Comer expressed concerns that “medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family.”
The House Oversight Committee believes Dr. O’Connor provided Biden’s brother, James Biden, with counsel regarding Americore Health – a now-bankrupt healthcare company.
“To understand the extent of your involvement in the Biden family’s financial activity, we request that you produce all documents and communications in your possession regarding Americore and James Biden. Additionally, the Committee requests you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with Committee counsel,” the letter states.
Biden arrives in Harrisburg
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman are in Harrisburg to speak with union members, according to a White House pool report.
Connecticut Senator says Biden needs to ‘do more'
Trump VP hopeful claims ex-president is ‘clearly a good husband’
One of Donald Trump’s leading running mate contenders declared on Sunday that the former president, who was found liable by a jury for sexually abusing a woman and also paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover up affairs with a porn star and a Playboy model, is “clearly a good husband”.
Republican Senator JD Vance appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press for a wide-ranging interview with moderator Kristen Welker where he seemingly conducted his latest audition for the role of Trump’s vice president.
“I grew up in a broken family, Kristen,” said Vance. “And I just wanted to be a good husband and dad and certainly Barack Obama, despite my many political disagreements with him, he’s clearly a good husband and a father.”
He added: “By the way, I’d say the same thing about Donald Trump, whose children love him.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments