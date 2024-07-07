✕ Close Joe Biden refuses to drop out of presidential race

President Joe Biden spent time over the weekend on the campaign trail in Pennslyvania, trying to rally support while the fallout from his disastrous first presidential debate continues to grow.

On Sunday morning, Biden spoke at Mount Airy Church of God in Christ in Philadelphia where he told congregates about the importance of faith and remaining positive about the future of America. He then briefly met with campaign staff before heading to the state capital to meet with union members and local Democrats, including Senator John Fetterman.

His agenda coincided with crisis talks among top Democrats in the House to discuss the future of Biden’s bid for the White House as he faces growing pressure to drop out of the race from members of his own party.

In those closed-door crisis talks, convened by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, several influential Democrats said it was time for Biden to step aside.

Now, at least five House Democrats have publicly called for the president to step aside and allow another candidate – likely Kamala Harris – to take his place as the Democratic nominee.

Despite the calls, Biden has remained adamant that he will run for president and defeat Trump.