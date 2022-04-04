Joe Biden news -live: President ‘believes his predecessor should be prosecuted’ over Capitol riots
Biden: Putin appears to be ‘self-isolating’ from advisers
Joe Biden believes that his predecessor Donald Trump should be prosecuted over his role in the Capitol riots, it has been reported.
A New York Times report claimed that Mr Biden told his inner circle last year that Mr Trump should be prosecuted and that he was a threat to democracy.
The president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Merrick Garland — who is in charge of the Department of Justice investigation into the events of 6 January 2020 — the report said.
Mr Biden has also said privately that he wanted Mr Garland “to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of January 6”.
Meanwhile, the president on 2 April made a major faux pas by referring to former First Lady Michelle Obama as the ‘Vice President.’ The slip went viral on social media, and the recording and transcript shared on the official website of the White House later pointed out and rectified the error.
US President Joe Biden has said privately that he believes Donald Trump should be prosecuted over the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, according to a report.
Obama to return to White House Obama to celebrate healthcare reform
Barack Obama is supposed to return to White House this week for an event on the Affordable Care Act, a source familiar with the White House told NBC.
It was reported that Mr Obama will be making his first visit to the White House since leaving office this Tuesday.
A White House official was quoted as saying that Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and Mr Obama “will deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans as a part of the President’s agenda to cut costs for American families.”
The former president is also due to visit the White House again soon for the unveiling of Michelle Obama’s official presidential portraits.
