US president Joe Biden has announced his 2024 re-election bid in a new video early on Tuesday morning, exactly four years after he launched his last campaign for the White House.
His “Let’s Finish the Job” promo opens with footage of the events of 6 January 2021 and reaffirms his commitment to fighting for freedom and democracy. It features a pointed attack on “MAGA extremists”, whom Mr Biden warns are hell-bent on cutting social security while offering tax breaks to the wealthy and assaulting abortion rights, LGBT+ values, limiting voting access and banning books.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to clarify a response during her briefing on Tuesday after a reporter asked whether Mr Biden would serve a full eight years if re-elected.
“As you know, we take following the law seriously. So I wanted to be sure that I didn't go into 2024 more than is appropriate under the law. But I can confirm that if re-elected, @POTUS would serve all 8 years,” she said.
The Biden campaign, meanwhile, is embracing the “Dark Brandon” memes popularised around key policy victories for the president.
The Republican National Committee has released an ad using AI-generated images to paint a grim future if President Joe Biden were to win a second term.
The video came as Mr Biden announced his bid for a second term for president in the 2024 presidential election. Axios first reported that the video uses AI-generated images of Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrating their re-election.
Joe Biden’s announcement comes amid a crowded GOP field
Bernie Sanders backs Biden, says he won’t mount 2024 bid
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who had left open the possibilty of running for president if Joe Biden declined to run for reelection, confirmed on Tuesday that he would not compete for the nomination against the incumbent president.
Mr Sanders told the AP that he would “do everything I can to see the president is reelected.”
“The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia,” said the senator. “So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected.”
Trump to follow in Biden’s footsteps and visit Ireland
Former US president Donald Trump will visit Ireland next month.
It will come just weeks after his successor Joe Biden took part in a four-day visit to the island of Ireland.
There is speculation the two men who went head to head in the 2020 US presidential election could again be candidates in 2024.
Trump suggests boycott of 2024 GOP debates as Democrats skip them altogether
Former President Donald Trump has suggested that he is planning on skipping the Republican primary debates due to his polling advantage and alleged biases against him.
Mr Trump voiced a particular concern with the second primary debate, scheduled to be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
Democrats, meanwhile, are not holding any debates this cycle. It’s a move that has some hoping for a younger, more progressive alternative to challenge the president on the debate stage fuming.
Karine Jean-Pierre explains what Biden means by ‘finish the job'
The White House press secretary was asked during Tuedsay’s briefing about what Mr Biden meant in his reelection announcement and in other speeches when he referred to the need to “finish the job” in the months and years ahead.
Ms Jean-Pierre replied that Mr Biden was referring to implementing the legislation his administration had successfully shepherded through Congress, including the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as other 2020 campaign promises which have been held up by both Republicans and some of his own party members on Capitol Hill.
“You’re going to continue to hear him say this...he believes that this is a way to communicate with the American people, to communicate to let them know that we are going to do the job and finishing up the agenda that he laid out in 2020,” she said.
First question to White House press secretary involves the Hatch Act
Karine Jean-Pierre’s first question from a reporter on Tuesday regarded whether the White House was doing anything to train staff on following the Hatch Act, which forbids members of the Executive Branch from conducting political activity while on the job, now that Joe Biden is running for reelection.
She replied by stating that the White House counsel’s office was providing guidance to staffers regarding the law but did not indicate that any special training was necessary or being applied.
Union members chant ‘four more years’ at Biden event
President Joe Biden made an appearance at a national union event in downtown Washington DC on Tuesday, and was cheered by the thousands of attendees with a chant of “four more years” as his remarks concluded.
But the president declined to make specific references to his upcoming campaign for president, which officially began Tuesday morning.
First White House press briefing since Biden’s reelection announcement set to begin
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will deliver her first remarks since the president officially announced his reelection bid in just a few minutes.
Hunter Biden calls for investigation into Marjorie Taylor Greene
Hunter Biden, the president’s son, has long been a target of calls for investigations by Republicans. Now, he’s returning the favour.
His lawyer called for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to be investigated for what the president’s son has called “unmoored verbal abuses” such as false accusations of human trafficking, The Washington Post reported.
Abbe Lowell, the lawyer for President Joe Biden’s son, sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics asking for an investigation.
These are Joe Biden’s top policy priorities if he wins a second term. But the GOP could stifle his agenda
In his re-election announcement video, Mr Biden mostly refrained from highlighting specific policies he has passed and instead focused on larger themes. At the same time, he has achieved major legislative accomplishments and hopes to pass even more should he earn a second term.
With his campaign now in full swing, let’s take a look at some of the major policy priorities the president will seek to marshall across the finish line if he secures a second term.
