Biden says US would use force as 'last resort' to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons

Joe Biden is on the defensive as his Middle East trip continues in Saudi Arabia. This portion of the trip is intended to reset the US-Saudi relationship

The president laughed off criticism that he shouldn’t have fist-bumped the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who is believed to have ordered the gruesome 2018 murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Biden told reporters on Friday he pressed MBS about the “outrageous” murder during a wide-ranging meeting between US and Saudi top officials.

“I made my view crystal clear ... for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and with who I am,” he said.

Rep Ilhan Omar says the trip to the kingdom “sends the wrong message to everyone who cares about human rights”.

Ahead of the visit, Israel and Saudi Arabia took an important step towards normalising relations with an agreement on flights and Red Sea islands.

Before flying to Jeddah, the president reaffirmed US support for “two states for two peoples” while in the West Bank. However, he acknowledged that the “ground is not ripe” to restart Israeli-Palestinian talks.