Biden news - live: President greets MBS with fist bump as Rep Omar says Saudi trip sends ‘wrong message’
Follow for the latest updates on Biden’s Middle East tour
Biden says US would use force as ‘last resort’ to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons
Joe Biden is on the defensive as his Middle East trip continues in Saudi Arabia. This portion of the trip is intended to reset the US-Saudi relationship
The president laughed off criticism that he shouldn’t have fist-bumped the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who is believed to have ordered the gruesome 2018 murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Mr Biden told reporters on Friday he pressed MBS about the “outrageous” murder during a wide-ranging meeting between US and Saudi top officials.
“I made my view crystal clear ... for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and with who I am,” he said.
Rep Ilhan Omar says the trip to the kingdom “sends the wrong message to everyone who cares about human rights”.
Ahead of the visit, Israel and Saudi Arabia took an important step towards normalising relations with an agreement on flights and Red Sea islands.
Before flying to Jeddah, the president reaffirmed US support for “two states for two peoples” while in the West Bank. However, he acknowledged that the “ground is not ripe” to restart Israeli-Palestinian talks.
Hanan Elatr Khashoggi thanks Biden for raising her late husband’s murder with MBS
Statement from Mrs. Hanan Elatr Khashoggi regarding the meeting of President Biden with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman:
Biden remains committed to two-state solution
President Joe Biden has said he remains committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, even if “the ground is not ripe” to restart negotiations between the two parties.
Speaking in Bethlehem alongside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, Mr Biden said “two states” — one Israeli, one Palestinian — established along Israel’s 1967 borders with “mutually agreed-to [land] swaps” remains the “best way to achieve equal measures of security, prosperity, freedom and democracy for the Palestinians as well as Israelis”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Biden says he remains committed to two-state solution during West Bank visit
‘Palestinian people deserve a state of their own that's independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous’
Watch: Biden on MBS and Khashoggi murder
Earlier: Biden told he ‘cannot buy solution’ to Palestine occupation
Joe Biden has been accused of attempting to “buy a solution” to Israel’s half-century-long occupation of Palestine as it was revealed that he would be pledgingmore than $300 million (£250m) in aid.
On Friday, the US president met his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem – in the Israeli-controlled West Bank – where people have gathered to protest his arrival.
Lamiat Sabin reports for The Independent.
Biden in West Bank but told he ‘cannot buy solution’ to Palestine occupation
Palestinian protesters have been demonstrating against the US president’s arrival
Biden hails Saudi normalisation steps with Israel over airspace
President Biden said it is a “big deal” that “many monthys of quiet diplomacy” have resulted in Saudi Arabia opening its air space to flights from Israel.
“That is a big deal, not only symbolically, but also substantively it’s a big deal,” the president said on Friday. “It means Saudi air space is now open to flights to and and from Israel. It’s the first tangible step on a path on what I hope is braoder normalisation of relations.”
‘What happened to Kashoggi was outrageous’: Biden says he took MBS to task over journalist’s murder in Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden’s first day in Saudi Arabia ended with him unable to avoid a moment he and his advisers had taken great pains to avoid: A televised fist-bump with the man who ordered the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Kashoggi.
The brief encounter between Mr Biden and Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince who is widely known by his initials, MBS, took place not long after Mr Biden’s arrival in the kingdom for two days of meetings with Saudi officials and leaders from across the Gulf region.
White House officials had hoped to avoid any image of Mr Biden engaging in a handshake or any sort of greeting with MBS by claiming at the outset of the trip that the nearly 80-year-old president would be eschewing handshakes as a precaution due to rising Covid-19 cases in the region. But Mr Biden scuttled that plan within minutes of his arrival in Israel for the first leg of his trip when he greeted the Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu with a hearty grip-and-grin.
Upon his arrival in Jeddah, the first item on Mr Biden’s agenda was a bilateral meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. But the president was greeted instead by MBS. Presented with the choice between the handshake he wanted to avoid and further upending the US-Saudi relationship, the president chose to compromise with a Covid-conscious fist-bump.
Andrew Feinberg with the full report.
Biden says he took MBS to task over journalist’s murder on first day in Saudi Arabia
‘With respect to the murder of Kashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time, and what I think of it now’
Joe Biden laughs off criticisms of fist bump with Saudi crown prince
Joe Biden flashed a big grin on Friday when reporters asked him if he regretted fist-bumping Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman upon arriving in the country.
Intelligence officials believe Mr bin Salman ordered the gruesome 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and Washington Post writer who was a US permanent resident.
Mr Biden said he pressed Saudi officials including MBS about what happened to Khashoggi to open a meeting officials had on Friday.
“I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time and what I think of it now,” he said. “I was straightforward and direct in discussing it. I made my view crystal clear. I said very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on the issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am. I’ll always stand up for our values.”
Top Democrat slams Biden fist bump
Democratic California Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who has been outspoken regarding the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, slammed the president’s fist bump with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.
In rare criticism of the Joe Biden from a top House Democrat, Mr Schiff tweeted: “If we ever needed a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil-rich autocrats have on US foreign policy in the Middle East, we got it today.”
He added: “One fist bump is worth a thousand words.”
President Biden offers remarks on Saudi Arabia trip
President Biden is now giving a speech about his Saudi Arabia trip.
Watch his remarks live here, via the White House.
Washington Post publisher calls fist bump ‘shameful'
Fred Ryan, Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, has joined the chorus of condemnation President Joe Biden is facing for his fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
In a statement he said:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies