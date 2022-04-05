Biden news – live: Obama returning to White House as president says Putin should face war crimes trial
Follow the latest live updates here
Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial
As horrifying details of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine continue to emerge, Joe Biden has reiterated his view that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal – and has suggested he should face legal consequences for what his military is doing.
Speaking to reporters in Washington as he disembarked Marine One, Mr Biden said: “You remember I got criticised for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter – you saw what happened in Bucha – he is a war criminal... We have to get all the details so that this can be, so we can actually have a war crimes trial. This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous.”
On Capitol Hill, the Senate Judiciary Committee ended its vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court in a deadlock after Republicans responded to criticism they were too harsh in their questioning. Nevertheless, Ms Jackson looks set to become the first Black woman to sit on the court.
The tied vote by the committee does not stop the nomination from proceeding to the Senate floor, where Ms Jackson appears to already have the support of 51 senators.
Senate Judiciary committee in deadlock over Ketanji Brown Jackson
The Senate Judiciary Committee ended its vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in a deadlock after Republicans responded to criticism they were too harsh.
The confirmation vote came weeks after memnbers of the committee aggressively questioned Ms Jackson. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin lauded Republicans including ranking Republican Chuck Grassley for treating Ms Jackson with respect but chided some Republicans for interrupting the judge and “accused her of vile things in front of her parents, her husband and her children.”
He alluded to questions from Republican Senators about her record on sentencing regarding child sex abuse images.
Eric Garcia reports for The Independent from Capitol Hill.
Senate Judiciary committee goes to deadlock on Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination
“They impugned her motives, and questioned her candor, one all but called her a liar,” Durbin said.
Obama to return to White House for the first time since leaving office
Former president Barack Obama will return to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since he left office in 2017.
Mr Obama will reportedly join president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris to “deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans”.
The White House said the president “will take additional action to further strengthen the ACA and save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care”.
Secret Service rented ‘command post’ to protect Hunter Biden costs $360k a year
Secret Service agents assigned to protect President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden use a $30,000 per month California rental house as a command post, according to an ABC News report.
Mr Biden, an attorney and former lobbyist who has recently been making a living as a visual artist, currently resides in Malibu, California, where he lives in a rented house which sources told ABC costs roughly $20,000 per month to rent.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Secret Service ‘command post’ to protect Hunter Biden costs $360k a year
The $360,000 per year rental house costs far less than the $1.5m the Secret Service paid to protect Donald Trump’s kids after he left the White House
Kamala Harris’ deputy chief of staff will leave White House
Michael Fuchs, the former Clinton and Obama administration foreign policy adviser who has served as Vice President Kamala Harris’ deputy chief of staff since she took office, will depart the White House next month.
In an internal memorandum obtained by Reuters, Mr Fuchs wrote that he will remain on the job until May to “ensure a smooth transition” to his successor.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Kamala Harris’ deputy chief of staff will leave White House in latest shakeup
Ms Harris has seen a number of high-level staff departures during her first year in office
Biden on Putin’s ‘war crimes'
Here’s the moment from today where Joe Biden made clear that he considers Vladimir Putin a war criminal, and that the events uncovered in the Ukrainian town of Bucha warrant a war crimes trial.
John Bowden has the story.
Biden calls for ‘brutal’ Putin to face war crimes trial over Bucha
US president has previously called Russian leader a ‘war criminal’ for Ukraine invasion
US to call for suspending Russia from UN human rights body
The US’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is calling for Russia to be ejected from the UN Human Rights Council. Her announcement comes as western allies consider how to increase pressure on the Kremlin after this weekend’s horrific revelations of mass murder and other atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.
US seizes its first Russian oligarch mega-yacht
The Biden administration is reportedly considering ramping up sanctions on Russia given the flood of reports of war crimes being committed by Russian forces in Ukraine – but the sanctions already in place are still being enforced, with a joint Spanish-American operation seizing a super-yacht belonging to billionaire oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.
At the Marina Real in the port of Palma de Mallorca, a large group of Spanish Civil Guards and US federal agents boarded the boat, according to Associated Press reporters who were at the scene and saw the authorities early Monday morning.
Mr Vekselberg’s US assets remain frozen and American companies have been forbidden from doing business with him and his entities.
Read more:
US seizes its first oligarch mega-yacht in Putin crackdown
US federal agents and Spain’s Civil Guard are searching the yacht owned by a Russian oligarch
ICYMI: Book reports Joe Biden’s comments on Rupert Murdoch
An upcoming book on the last weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency and the first year of Joe Biden’s includes a story about Mr Biden’s views on Fox News and its ultimate proprietor, billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch – whom the now-president is said to have described as “the most dangerous man in the world”.
“The Democratic president assessed Fox as one of the most destructive forces in the United States,” the authors write in This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, “and told an associate midway through 2021 that its corporate overlord, the Australian-born News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch, was even more toxic than that.”
Read more:
Secret Service ‘command post’ to protect Hunter Biden costs $360k a year
The $360,000 per year rental house costs far less than the $1.5m the Secret Service paid to protect Donald Trump’s kids after he left the White House
Earlier: White House marks progress of Trucking Action Plan
White House statement on bipartisan Covid-19 funding proposal
We are grateful for the Senate’s work on a bipartisan plan to help meet some of the country’s COVID-19 response needs. The Administration requested $22.5 billion to continue to provide critical protections like vaccines, boosters, treatments, and tests to people here at home and for help putting shots in arms around the world. Every dollar we requested is essential and we will continue to work with Congress to get all of the funding we need. But time is of the essence. We urge Congress to move promptly on this $10 billion package because it can begin to fund the most immediate needs, as we currently run the risk of not having some critical tools like treatments and tests starting in May and June. We will continue to work with Congress to fund our remaining domestic needs and will work with Senators Schumer and Romney – and others -- to build bipartisan support for a package to fund our global COVID-19 response. We must continue our work to vaccinate the world both because it is the right thing to do, and also, because as it is critical to reducing the risk of new variants, which in turn is critical to the safety of the American people.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies