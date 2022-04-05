✕ Close Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial

As horrifying details of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine continue to emerge, Joe Biden has reiterated his view that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal – and has suggested he should face legal consequences for what his military is doing.

Speaking to reporters in Washington as he disembarked Marine One, Mr Biden said: “You remember I got criticised for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter – you saw what happened in Bucha – he is a war criminal... We have to get all the details so that this can be, so we can actually have a war crimes trial. This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous.”

On Capitol Hill, the Senate Judiciary Committee ended its vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court in a deadlock after Republicans responded to criticism they were too harsh in their questioning. Nevertheless, Ms Jackson looks set to become the first Black woman to sit on the court.

The tied vote by the committee does not stop the nomination from proceeding to the Senate floor, where Ms Jackson appears to already have the support of 51 senators.