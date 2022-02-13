Biden says NFL hiring more Black coaches is a requirement of ‘decency’
Comments during Super Bowl interview likely to rankle NFL leadership
President Joe Biden laid out some harsh realities for the NFL on Sunday and characterised the league’s lack of Black head coaches as a clear-cut issue of decency and racist barriers that needed to be broken down.
The president’s Super Bowl interview with NBC News touched on the controversy faced by league team owners regarding the ongoing lack of diversity in NFL coaching staffs; despite making up more than half of the league’s player base, only three head coaching jobs in the league are currently held by people of colour.
Asked about the issue by NBC’s Lester Holt, Mr Biden ridiculed the idea that NFL team owners did not have a plethora of available and highly-qualified candidates to choose from who were not white, like the vast majority of NFL head coaches.
“Think about it, the whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there's not enough African American qualified coaches to quote, ‘to manage,’ these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it's a standard that they'd want to live up to,” said the president.
He added: “I don't know if there's not a requirement of law, but it's a requirement I think of some just generic decency.”
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies