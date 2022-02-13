Biden says NFL hiring more Black coaches is a requirement of ‘decency’

President Joe Biden laid out some harsh realities for the NFL on Sunday and characterised the league’s lack of Black head coaches as a clear-cut issue of decency and racist barriers that needed to be broken down.

The president’s Super Bowl interview with NBC News touched on the controversy faced by league team owners regarding the ongoing lack of diversity in NFL coaching staffs; despite making up more than half of the league’s player base, only three head coaching jobs in the league are currently held by people of colour.

Asked about the issue by NBC’s Lester Holt, Mr Biden ridiculed the idea that NFL team owners did not have a plethora of available and highly-qualified candidates to choose from who were not white, like the vast majority of NFL head coaches.

“Think about it, the whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there's not enough African American qualified coaches to quote, ‘to manage,’ these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it's a standard that they'd want to live up to,” said the president.

He added: “I don't know if there's not a requirement of law, but it's a requirement I think of some just generic decency.”

