Biden press conference - live: President rips GOP obstruction as Trump loses SCOTUS bid to hide Jan 6 secrets
President Joe Biden has given his first press conference of 2022 in which he promoted his administration’s achievements over its first year.
The almost two-hour presidential question-and-answer session came as Mr Biden’s approval rating is sitting at just 40 per cent on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.
A new poll from Morning Consult/Politico showed that 56 per cent of respondents disapproved of his job performance so far, while 68 per cent also felt the US was moving in the wrong direction.
Defending his stalled agenda, Mr Biden said he did not feel he had over-promised and is confident that big chunks of his “Build Back Better” package could still pass Congress.
Mr Biden took a dig at the GOP, asking “what are Republicans for” as they continue to obstruct progress on his agenda and are beholden to Donald Trump.
On Russia, Mr Biden said he did not think Vladimir Putin wants a full-blown war but he thought that he may move in on Ukraine and would be made to pay a price for any move.
Shortly after the press conference wrapped up, the announcement came from the Supreme Court that in an 8-1 decision, the justices turned down former President Trump’s request to block the release of files relating to the January 6 Capitol riot from the National Archives.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday hit out at Republicans for acting to block his agenda without offering any alternative solutions to the problems his administration is trying to address.
Speaking at a White House news conference on the eve of his one-year anniversary in office, Mr Biden told reporters he was caught off guard by the vehemence of the GOP’s opposition to anything and everything he has proposed, and by their singleminded effort to ensure his presidency fails.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Republicans are maintaining a unified front against president’s agenda in hopes of creating enough gridlock and chaos to make US voters reject Democrats in November’s midterms
Obstructionist GOP lawmakers, Covid, senility, voter supression, and breaking up BBB — Andrew Feinberg reports.
In a nearly two-hour stint in front of the press corps the president defended his record and sounded optimistic notes on the pandemic, voting rights and his Build Back Better agenda
Joe Biden has claimed he knows what Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking from the Ukraine crisis, before stopping himself short and declaring: “I probably shouldn’t go any further.”
In a series of responses to questions during his first press conference during 2022, Mr Biden said he believed the Russian leader did not want “a full-blown war”.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
US president says he expects Russian leader to invade Ukraine but would pay ‘dear price’
Biden defends invoking segregationists in voting rights speech
The president told a reporter to “go back and read what I said.”
“Tell me if you think I called anyone who voted on the side of the position taken by Bull Connor that they were Bull Connor,” Mr Biden said in his first solo press conference of the new year. “That is an interesting reading of English. I assume you got into journalism because you like to write.”
Alex Woodward has the story.
‘No one – no one – forgets who was on the side of King or Bull Connor’
Donald Trump can’t block the release of White House documents about the 6 January riot at the US Capitol, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.
The House committee investigating the insurrection has been battling the former president for access to the records, which include diaries and visitor logs.
Mr Trump had argued the materials, now stored in the National Archives, should be kept confidential under executive privilege.
Josh Marcus reports.
The former president argued the documents were protected under executive privilege
Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Russian Aggression Towards Ukraine
President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies. President Biden also knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics. And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response.
‘Big chunks’ of Build Back Better package could pass Congress, says Biden
President Joe Biden said he is confident that large parts of his proposed Build Back Better law can pass through the Senate despite opposition from Sen Joe Manchin.
“I’m confident we will get pieces, big chunks, of the Build Back Better law signed into law,” he told reporters in a news conference on Wednesday. “And I’m confident that we can take the case to the American people that the people they should be voting for who are going to oversee elections are in fact legit or not should not be those who are being put up by the Republicans to determine that they’re going to be able to change the outcome of the elections.”
Eric Garcia reports for The Independent from Washington, DC.
Biden says he is confident “big chunks” of Build Back Better could signed
Comments come as the president delivered his first news conference of the year.
Jan 6 Committee subpoenas Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey
The January 6 Committee wants testimony and documents from Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, “two witnesses who promoted unsupported claims about the 2020 election and were present on the Capitol grounds on January 6th”.
Biden: ‘I didn’t over-promise’
President Joe Biden said his administration has made “enormous progress” in his first year in office against a “year of challenges,” pointing to millions of Americans getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and a declining unemployment rate in the economic fallout of the public health crisis.
In a press conference on 19 January, the president touted passage of the American Rescue Plan and bipartisan infrastructure spending bill, as well as a new law that eliminates surprise medical bills.
But critical elements of his agenda, including voting rights legislation and Build Back Better social spending package, face Republican obstruction and dragging negotiations in Congress, as the Capitol’s power balance braces for midterm elections. Hundreds of people continue to die of Covid-19 each day, as the emergence of the Omicron variant leads to spikes in infections.
Alex Woodward reports.
Biden defends first year in office as president’s agenda stalls in Congress
President touts declining child poverty rate and vaccination progress in press conference opening remarks
Supreme Court turns down Trump’s request to block release of Jan. 6 files.
The Supreme Court has ruled against former President Trump and refuses to stop the National Archives from turning over four tranches of Trump presidential records to the January 6 Committee.
Only Justice Clarence Thomas publicly dissented.
