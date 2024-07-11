✕ Close Biden mistakenly calls Zelensky ‘Putin’ while introducing him at NATO summit

Washington is breathlessly awaiting the first press conference given by Joe Biden, not just since his disastrous presidential debate against Donald Trump amplified questions about his age and capability, but in eight months.

While the president routinely responds to a handful of shouted questions while on the move, Biden has not handled such a formal event since November 2023 when he spoke with reporters after meeting with President Xi Jinping of China.

At that appearance, the president called on reporters from four news organizations, one of whom asked two questions. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to end the press conference after questions from a fourth reporter, the president continued to answer nine more questions.

How Biden performs tonight is seen as a make-or-break moment for many Democratic lawmakers, with 14 members of Congress and one sitting senator having already publicly called for him to step aside in favor of a younger candidate for the 2024 election.

Politico reports that another half-a-dozen lawmakers could go public if Biden underperforms this evening, while Axios says he could face a “deluge” of calls urging him to drop out regardless of his performance. Many Americans appear to agree.