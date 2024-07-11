Joe Biden introduces Zelensky as ‘Putin’ in major gaffe at Nato press conference: Live
Campaign tries to allay fears about viability of second Biden term as president focuses on NATO summit
Washington is breathlessly awaiting the first press conference given by Joe Biden, not just since his disastrous presidential debate against Donald Trump amplified questions about his age and capability, but in eight months.
While the president routinely responds to a handful of shouted questions while on the move, Biden has not handled such a formal event since November 2023 when he spoke with reporters after meeting with President Xi Jinping of China.
At that appearance, the president called on reporters from four news organizations, one of whom asked two questions. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to end the press conference after questions from a fourth reporter, the president continued to answer nine more questions.
How Biden performs tonight is seen as a make-or-break moment for many Democratic lawmakers, with 14 members of Congress and one sitting senator having already publicly called for him to step aside in favor of a younger candidate for the 2024 election.
Politico reports that another half-a-dozen lawmakers could go public if Biden underperforms this evening, while Axios says he could face a “deluge” of calls urging him to drop out regardless of his performance. Many Americans appear to agree.
A former advisor to Barack Obama has claimed that President Joe Biden is trying to “run out the clock” so it winds up being too late to nominate a new candidate to replace him on the Democratic ticket.
Quite a statement.
James Liddell reports.
Moments before a high-stakes press conference to allay fears about his capacity as president, Joe Biden made another serious gaffe, introducing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as “president Putin”.
Mike Bedigan watched.
Which Senator publicly called for Biden to step aside
Vermont’s Peter Welch has become the first Democratic senator to call for Joe Bidento step down as the party’s presidential nominee, saying that the stakes “could not be higher.”
In an op-ed, published on Wednesday in the Washington Post, Welch said that “valid questions” raised following the president’s diastrous debate performance could not be “ignored or dismissed.”
He will doubtless be watching closely tonight.
Former first lady Melania Trump will reportedly attend next week’s Republican National Convention in Wisconsin, according to CNN, citing two sources familiar with her plans.
Josh Marcus reports.
Donald Trump and his legal team have filed a motion to vacate the conviction in his New York hush money trial following the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity for official acts.
“Because of the implications for the institution of the Presidency, the use of official-acts evidence was a structural error under the federal Constitution that tainted the [Manhattan District Attorney’s] grand jury proceedings as well as the trial.”
Trump argues that his communications with his White House aides violated the SCOTUS ruling.
Democrats are pressing ahead in an uncertain political moment and seizing what they see as an opportunity: Donald Trump’s attempt to distance himself from a blueprint for a narrowing of the federal government that would eliminate major agencies like the Department of Education.
With president Joe Biden vowing to stay in the race amid calls from his own party to quit and the Republican nominating convention on the calendar next week, Democrats are sharpening a line of attack against a policy agenda laid out by conservative groups and personalities including many with direct ties to Trump’s first term in the White House.
John Bowden explains.
President Joe Biden introduces Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as President Putin.
Biden quickly caught himself and said they were going to beat Putin.
Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are perhaps the two most well-known Democratic members of Congress. Along with Vice President Kamala Harris, they are arguably the most well-known Democratic women in Washington.
Since Democrats have split on whether President Joe Biden should step aside after his debacle of a debate performance, the two have taken divergent approaches. Ocasio-Cortez has firmly stood behind Biden despite his performance. Pelosi is the one who’s been more equivocal.
Eric Garcia reports.
Rep Marie Gluesenkamp Perez suggests Biden should resign
Democratic Rep Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington has raised her concerns about President Joe Biden's age and capabilities implying that he should resign from office and drop out of the 2024 presidential race — though she stopped short of directly saying so.
“I’ve spent the past two weeks listening to my constituents express their concerns about the President’s age and health. Like most people I represent in Southwest Washington, I doubt the President’s judgment about his health, his fitness to do the job, and whether he is the one making important decisions about our country, rather than unelected advisors,” she wrote in an email to NBC affiliate KGW.
“Americans deserve to feel their president is fit enough to do the job. The crisis of confidence in the President’s leadership needs to come to an end. The President should do what he knows is right for the country and put the national interest first.”
Top Democrat: ‘This is going to get worse'
Per CNN:
“There’s this general sense of just, unbelievable holding your breath every time he does an event, every time he’s with people,” one top Democrat in close touch with Biden’s inner circle of advisers told CNN. This person added that some of those advisers have privately acknowledged: “This is going to get worse.”
That Democrat was blunt about how the president’s closest advisers have responded to any criticism or concerns expressed about the president – including his age and fitness: “Everyone who expresses any level of suspicion or contrary views? They call everyone and they beat the s*** out of them and say: ‘Stay on message.’”
