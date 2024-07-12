✕ Close Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘Vice President Trump’

US president Joe Biden has vowed to “finish this job” and defeat Donald Trump for a second time in the presidential elections as he faced further calls to step down.

During an hour-long post-Nato conference in Washington, Mr Biden was asked repeatedly if he was fit for office after he introduced Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as “president Putin” and his own vice president Kamala Harris as “Trump”.

After downplaying the significance of those mistakes, he added that he doesn’t want to “hand off” the role of beating Mr Trump in the election later this year because the stakes are too high.

"We have never been here before,” he said, when pressed on the threat Mr Trump posed to the rule of law in America. “That is why I didn’t hand off to another generation —I have to finish this job because there’s so much at stake.”

Since a disastrous US presidential debate last month, during which calls for Mr Biden to resign started to mount, the US president has made repeated gaffes, only adding to questions over his mental acuity.