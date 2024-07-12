Biden says he will ‘finish job’ and run in November despite Harris ‘Trump’ and Zelensky ‘Putin’ gaffes: live
President defiant in being the candidate to face Donald Trump – but gaffes unlikely to convince those who want him removed from race for White House
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
US president Joe Biden has vowed to “finish this job” and defeat Donald Trump for a second time in the presidential elections as he faced further calls to step down.
During an hour-long post-Nato conference in Washington, Mr Biden was asked repeatedly if he was fit for office after he introduced Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as “president Putin” and his own vice president Kamala Harris as “Trump”.
After downplaying the significance of those mistakes, he added that he doesn’t want to “hand off” the role of beating Mr Trump in the election later this year because the stakes are too high.
"We have never been here before,” he said, when pressed on the threat Mr Trump posed to the rule of law in America. “That is why I didn’t hand off to another generation —I have to finish this job because there’s so much at stake.”
Since a disastrous US presidential debate last month, during which calls for Mr Biden to resign started to mount, the US president has made repeated gaffes, only adding to questions over his mental acuity.
The 15 House and Senate Democrats who say Biden needs to step aside
Another top Democrat has now called on President Joe Biden to step down following his press conference on Thursday.
This now brings the total to 15 high-profile Dems who have spoken out publicly. Here’s the list:
The 15 House and Senate Democrats who say Biden needs to step aside
15 lawmakers have publicly called on Biden to drop out, while at least five have privately urged the president to stand down
Biden mistakenly calls Zelensky ‘Putin’ while introducing him at NATO summit
Below we have a video reminder of the moment US president Joe Biden introduced Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as “president Putin”.
Biden mistakenly calls Zelensky ‘Putin’ while introducing him at NATO summit
In a major slip on stage at the NATO summit in Washington, DC, President Joe Biden called Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” while introducing him. Biden quickly recognized his mistake, returning to the podium to correct himself, “President Putin? He’s going to beat President Putin. President Zelensky. I’m so focused on beating Putin.” After turning it over the the Ukrainian president, Zelensky said, “I’m better,” in response to the slip. “You’re a hell of a lot better,” said President Biden.
Zelensky thanks Biden for ‘leadership’ at Nato summit despite gaffe
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Joe Biden for “his leadership” at the 75th annual Nato summit in Washington despite the US leader introducing him as “president Putin” during a speech.
“I thank President Biden for his leadership and all the efforts to make our security cooperation full of strong actions,” Mr Zelensky wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “There are 23 strong agreements, and there will be agreements with other countries.”
Biden hits back at Trump following Harris gaffe
US president Joe Biden has hit back at comments made by Donald Trump suggesting the incumbent leader is not fit for office after he confused his vice president Kamala Harris with his Republican counterpart.
In a message on his own social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump recounted Mr Biden’s gaffe before finishing with the line “Good job, Joe!”
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Biden responded: “By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon.”
Trump hosts Hungarian leader in Florida
Donald Trump has hosted Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate following a Nato summit in Washington.
The two leaders and longtime political allies discussed possible peace solutions to crises around the world, including the war in Ukraine.
It was the fifth meeting Mr Orban had held since assuming the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union on 1 July concerning finding a peaceful conclusion to the war. He visited Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing before heading to Washington.
“It was an honour to visit President Trump at Mar-a-Lago today,” Mr Orban wrote. “We discussed ways to make peace. The good news of the day: he’s going to solve it!”
Mr Trump has said he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours of coming back to office, though he has not elaborated on how that might happen.
Biden says Americans ‘understand’ need for Nato
Americans “understand” that the country is stronger if it remains in the Nato alliance, US president Joe Biden has said, in a pointed retaliation to remarks for his counterpart Donald Trump.
In a statement issued after the 75th annual Nato summit in Washington, Mr Biden wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I believe the American people understand that we are stronger because of the Nato Alliance.
“America cannot retreat from the world – America must lead it. We are the indispensable nation.”
Previously, former president Donald Trump, who hopes to return to office next year, cast doubt on whether the US would continue its support for Nato, questioning whether they would come to the help of countries that do not meet a minimum two per cent of spending on defence.
Watch in full: Biden press conference
Watch in full: Biden takes questions from journalists in rare, high-stakes press conference
Subscribe to Independent US: https://shorturl.at/gCQ89Joe Biden spoke at his first press conference in eight months, in a high-stakes appearance at the NATO ...
We have some pictures from last night’s Nato summit in Washington
Below are some of the latest photos coming out of Washington after US president Joe Biden confused his vice president with Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky with Vladimir Putin during closing remarks for the 75th annual Nato summit.
The US president spent an hour answering questions from journalists - the first time he has done so this year - after the summit where he was asked repeatedly if he was fit for office.
Biden opens high-stakes press conference by calling Kamala ‘VP Trump’ but doubles down on running in November
Biden opens high-stakes press conference by calling Kamala ‘VP Trump’
Facing pressure to step aside, the gaffe comes hour after president calls Volodymyr Zelensky ‘president Putin’. But Biden insists he remains a viable candidate against Donald Trump: ‘I’m not in this for my legacy’
Analysis: More questions than answers for Biden
Joe Biden was definant about calls to stand aside in the race for the White House dueing his press conference, but as our Senior US Correspondent, Richard Hall, writes, the president’s worries really began when ge began facing questions from the press pack. “The trouble began as soon as the teleprompter was turned off.
“Just two weeks after a disastrous debate plunged his campaign into crisis, and with heavy hitters in his own party refusing to publicly support him, Joe Biden’s performance needed to be flawless.
“But in his first answer, to the first question, at his first open press conference in eight months, he confused his running-mate, Kamala Harris, with his mortal enemy, Donald Trump.”
At Biden’s high-stakes press conference, trouble began when the teleprompter stopped
Biden’s faltering appearances have made physicians out of all of us but especially within his own party, Richard Hall writes
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments