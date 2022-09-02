Biden news – live: ‘No place for political violence in America’ says president in fiery primetime address
President Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania remarks will address antidemocratic agendas
Biden warns Trump and ‘MAGA forces’ want to strip Americans of their rights
President Joe Biden delivered a passionate primetime speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” to address a growing anti-democratic agenda in the US.
He warned that “equality and democracy are under assault” in the US as he sounded an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and “MAGA Republican” allies, labelling them an extremist threat to the nation and its future.
“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” the president said. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”
“For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not,” Mr Biden said. “We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us.”
The president’s remarks at Philadelphia‘s Independence National Historical Park mark his second appearance in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week following a speech outlining his pitch for gun control legislation and violence prevention.
Biden warns of Trump and GOP extremism threatening ‘the very foundations of our republic’
President Joe Biden on Thursday used a dramatic primetime address to the nation to warn of the danger to American democracy posed by acolytes of former president Donald Trump and other GOP candidates who want to strip citizens of their most basic rights.
Standing on what he called the “sacred ground” of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia — the place where America’s founding documents were debated and drafted — Mr Biden called the ideas embodied in that document, “equality and democracy” the “rock” on which the US was built.
The president warned that those ideas were now under attack.
Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report for The Independent.
‘For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not’
Biden: America is at an inflection point
Said President Biden this evening: “I believe America is at an inflection point. One of those moments that determine the shape of everything that’s to come after. And now, America must choose to move forward or to move backwards. To build a future or obsess about the past.”
ACLU backs Biden’s defence of democracy
A statement released by the ACLU deputy political director Ben Needham reads as follows:
We couldn’t agree more about the attacks facing our democracy that President Biden spoke about this evening. The ongoing threat, the “Big Lie” has been waged by individuals pushing baseless conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud. At the ACLU this election cycle, we are committed to ensure voters are well informed about elected officials who push the voter fraud myth.
It should concern every American that there are politicians using these unfounded claims as pretext for passing voter suppression laws and failing to improve access to the ballot. These efforts actively threaten the political power of targeted communities.
While the ACLU will continue to litigate and push back against discriminatory and illegal voter suppression attempts, President Biden and federal agencies have a tremendous opportunity through last year’s executive order to build on the work already being done at the state and local levels to register eligible Americans. Ultimately, Congress must pass federal voting rights legislation to protect the right to vote for all Americans. Our democracy can’t be taken for granted and it must be protected and fortified in every state.
Biden: Democracy ‘cannot survive’ if Trump supporters believe ‘either they win, or they were cheated’
Joe Biden hammered Donald Trump and his supporters for their increasing election denialism during a primetime address from Philadelphia, calling it an attack on “the most fundamental freedom in this country, the freedom to vote, and have your vote counted.”
In pictures: Biden address nation in fiery speech about soul of America
Heckler repeatedly yells ‘Let’s go Brandon’ as Biden denounces political violence
A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.
“We just need to remember who we are. We are the United States of America,” Biden says, at close of his speech.
“My fellow Americans, America is an idea. The most powerful idea in the history of the world, the beast in the hearts of the people of this country. It beats in our hearts and unites America. It is the American creed. The idea that America guarantees everyone be treated with dignity. It gives hate no safe harbor.
“It instills in everyone the belief that no matter where you start life, there’s nothing you can achieve. actually are. That’s what we stand for. That’s what we believe. That’s precisely what we’re doing. Opening Doors, creating possibilities, focusing on the future. And we’re only just beginning.
“Our task is to make our nation’s free and fair, justice, strong, noble and home and this work is the work of democracy. ... We can’t afford to have anyone on the sidelines. We need everyone to do their part. So speak up, speak out, get engaged.”
“The MAGA Republicans believe for them to succeed everyone else has to fail,” says Biden.
He adds that democracy must be defended.
Acknowledging the audible protesters, he says: “They have a right to be outrageous. This is a democracy!”
