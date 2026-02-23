Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Longtime friends and allies of former President Joe Biden are worried about the toll cancer treatment is taking on the 83-year-old, despite aides expressing optimism, those close to the former politician told the Washington Post.

For nearly a year, Biden has been undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of his body. Treatment includes radiation and hormone therapy.

Aides say the former president is doing well and has been able to continue working on his memoir as well as building out his foundation and presidential library while in treatment. Biden has felt “encouraged” while going through cancer treatment, those close to the president told the Post.

However, two former Biden officials and an elected Democrat who is also close to the president said he has appeared more fatigued in closed-door interactions, and there have not been any updates on his condition.

In May, Biden announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, which had a Gleason score of nine – meaning it was likely to spread quickly.

open image in gallery Former president Joe Biden has been undergoing radiation and hormone therapy treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer ( REUTERS )

At the time of announcing the diagnosis, Biden’s office said that while the cancer was considered more aggressive, it was responding to hormone treatments, which allow for effective management. Metastatic cancer is generally considered manageable, not curable.

While Biden has been undergoing treatment, his office has not released any major updates about the former president’s cancer prognosis, nor has Biden been seen in public often.

The Independent has asked Biden’s office for comment.

Over the last year, Biden has been spotted attending his grandson’s high school graduation in May, delivering remarks on Memorial Day, accepting an award at the Kennedy Institute in Boston in October, headlining a gala in Nebraska in November, and enjoying a Philadelphia Eagles football game in December.

But for a lifelong politician exiting his one-term presidency, Biden’s public appearances and remarks have been few and far between. As a result, his legacy is becoming defined by former staffers and aides.

open image in gallery Biden attending the funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney in November 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

A book on Biden’s tumultuous presidency, written by CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios journalist Alex Thompson, accused Biden and his aides of covering up the extent of his health issues at the end of his term. A memoir by former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered a scathing review of Biden and the Democrats. Former Vice President Kamala Harris’s memoir accused Biden of being reckless in choosing to run for re-election.

On top of that, President Donald Trump has used every opportunity to attack Biden and trash his legacy.

Some allies of the former president have expressed dismay at the way Biden’s post-presidency life has unfolded.

Democrats appear unwilling to defend the former president due to the lingering resentment over the 2024 election. Biden’s decision to remain in the race hurt the party’s chances of retaining the White House and Congress. His disastrous campaign eventually led to him dropping out just months before Election Day, giving Harris limited time to win over voters.